Local Blood Donors Needed to Combat Flu Season Cancellations

Local blood donors are urged to schedule an appointment to save lives with LifeServe Blood Center to help make up for donation appointments canceled due to the ongoing flu season. Claire Deroin of the LifeServe Blood Center expressed concern over the need for donors during this flu season.

To ensure the safety of the blood supply, LifeServe and the FDA require that blood donors be feeling well and healthy on the day of their donation. Blood donors must be at least 16 years of age and weigh at least 120 pounds. Many have concerns that they may no longer be eligible to donate.

LifeServe Blood Center is taking extra steps this year, particularly with the current flu climate, to make sure all donations are safe.

LifeServe Blood Center is encouraging eligible donors to schedule an appointment to donate at one of two upcoming blood drives in the area. The first is February 20th from 1 pm to 5 pm at the First Baptist Church in Forest City. The second is the Lake Mills Community Blood Drive, Tuesday, March 10th from 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 South Lake Street.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.