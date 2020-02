Lake Mills wins Consolation Semifinal over Woodbury Central 42-29

Lake Mills defeats Woodbury Central 42-29, with Elijah Wagner at 160, Ashten Love at 170, Brady Hanson at 182, Drake Harnish at 195, Jack Ramaker at 120, and Dalton Thorson at 138 all getting pins for the Bulldogs. Lake Mills will wrestle Denver for 5th place at 4:30 this afternoon on KIOW. Listen live here: kiow.com

Lake Mills 42, Woodbury Central 29