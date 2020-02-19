Lake Mills, Osage, and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows fall in quarterfinals of State Dual Team Wrestling Tournament

The Lake Mills Bulldogs fell to Logan-Magnolia 40-33 in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A State Dual Team wrestling tournament. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows fell to Lisbon 74-6 in 1A action, while Osage fell 40-26 to Davenport Assumption in 2A action.

 

Logan-Magnolia 40, Lake Mills 33

145 Brett Peterson (4. Lake Mills) over Bryce Hudnut (5. Logan-Magnolia) Fall 2:30

 6.0 0
152 Briar Reisz (5. Logan-Magnolia) over Casey Hanson (4. Lake Mills) Dec 5-0

 0 3.0
160 Ashten Love (4. Lake Mills) over Jordan Kerger (5. Logan-Magnolia) Fall 1:59

 6.0 0
170 Elijah Wagner (4. Lake Mills) over Tanner Mace (5. Logan-Magnolia) Fall 1:39

 6.0 0
182 Drake Harnish (4. Lake Mills) over Dylan Oviatt (5. Logan-Magnolia) Fall 0:48

 6.0 0
195 Brayden Lindeman (4. Lake Mills) over Colben Chase (5. Logan-Magnolia) Dec 8-1

 3.0 0
220 Rex Johnsen (5. Logan-Magnolia) over Riley Kirschbaum (4. Lake Mills) Fall 0:38

 0 6.0
285 Barrett Pitt (5. Logan-Magnolia) over Chris Jamtgaard (4. Lake Mills) Fall 1:04

 0 6.0
106 Jacob Downey (5. Logan-Magnolia) over Kinser Hanson (4. Lake Mills) Fall 1:45

 0 6.0
113 Sean Thompson (5. Logan-Magnolia) over Lucas Humphrey (4. Lake Mills) Fall 0:41

 0 6.0
120 Hagen Heistand (5. Logan-Magnolia) over Jack Ramaker (4. Lake Mills) Dec 9-3

 0 3.0
126 Wyatt Reisz (5. Logan-Magnolia) over Jimmy Gallardo (4. Lake Mills) Fall 3:44

 0 6.0
132 Alex Beaty (4. Lake Mills) over Brady Thompson (5. Logan-Magnolia) Fall 2:49

 6.0 0
138 Gavin Maguire (5. Logan-Magnolia) over Dalton Thorson (4. Lake Mills) Maj 12-3

 0 4.0
Dual Meet Score 33.0 40.0

 

Lisbon 74, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6

145 Gage McCoy (2. Lisbon) over Remington Hanson (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 5:08

 6.0 0
152 Marshall Hauck (2. Lisbon) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 6.0 0
160 Peyton Angelias (2. Lisbon) over Bryce Allen (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Dec 8-2

 3.0 0
170 Max Kohl (2. Lisbon) over Cael Ahrens (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 3:15

 6.0 0
182 Truman Krob (2. Lisbon) over Camden Hanson (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 5:04

 6.0 0
195 Cole Clark (2. Lisbon) over Erick Perez (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 1:04

 6.0 0
220 Kain Nelson (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Wyatt Smith (2. Lisbon) Fall 0:35

 0 6.0
285 Brant Baltes (2. Lisbon) over Daniel Chavez (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 3:38

 6.0 0
106 Quincy Happel (2. Lisbon) over Rigo Bobadilla (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 1:56

 6.0 0
113 Cade Siebrecht (2. Lisbon) over Kaeden Langfitt (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 0:20

 6.0 0
120 Brandon Paez (2. Lisbon) over Tyler Stein (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 4:26

 6.0 0
126 Lincoln Holub (2. Lisbon) over Ethan Traub (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) TF 16-0

 5.0 0
132 Robert Avila Jr. (2. Lisbon) over Ben Oehlert (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 0:31

 6.0 0
138 Cael Happel (2. Lisbon) over Mack Seaba (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 1:06

 6.0 0
Dual Meet Score 74.0 6.0

 

Davenport Assumption 40, Osage 26

145 Parker Terronez (5. Assumption, Davenport) over Joey Potter (4. Osage) Fall 1:40

 0 6.0
152 Noah O`Malley (4. Osage) over Evan Forker (5. Assumption, Davenport) Dec 2-1

 3.0 0
160 Eli McCracken (5. Assumption, Davenport) over Meirick Huffman (4. Osage) Fall 5:06

 0 6.0
170 Zach Williams (4. Osage) over Logan Schimanski (5. Assumption, Davenport) Dec 5-1

 3.0 0
182 Spencer Mooberry (4. Osage) over John Argo (5. Assumption, Davenport) Maj 13-2

 4.0 0
195 Aiden Morgan (5. Assumption, Davenport) over Keaton Muller (4. Osage) Maj 11-2

 0 4.0
220 Barrett Muller (4. Osage) over Joe Walsh (5. Assumption, Davenport) Dec 6-4

 3.0 0
285 Seth Adrian (5. Assumption, Davenport) over Conner Smith (4. Osage) Fall 1:44

 0 6.0
106 Derrick Bass (5. Assumption, Davenport) over Garrett Tusler (4. Osage) Fall 0:31

 0 6.0
113 Jacob Maes (5. Assumption, Davenport) over Skyler Wright (4. Osage) Fall 1:21

 0 6.0
120 Nicholas Fox (4. Osage) over Ethan Forker (5. Assumption, Davenport) Fall 0:41

 6.0 0
126 Joe Sullivan (4. Osage) over TJ Fitzpatrick (5. Assumption, Davenport) Maj 9-1

 4.0 0
132 Averee Abben (4. Osage) over Noah Gonzalez (5. Assumption, Davenport) SV-1 9-4

 3.0 0
138 Michael Macias (5. Assumption, Davenport) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 0 6.0
Dual Meet Score 26.0 40.0

