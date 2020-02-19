Lake Mills, Osage, and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows fall in quarterfinals of State Dual Team Wrestling Tournament

The Lake Mills Bulldogs fell to Logan-Magnolia 40-33 in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A State Dual Team wrestling tournament. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows fell to Lisbon 74-6 in 1A action, while Osage fell 40-26 to Davenport Assumption in 2A action.
Logan-Magnolia 40, Lake Mills 33
|145
|Brett Peterson (4. Lake Mills) over Bryce Hudnut (5. Logan-Magnolia) Fall 2:30
|6.0
|0
|152
|Briar Reisz (5. Logan-Magnolia) over Casey Hanson (4. Lake Mills) Dec 5-0
|0
|3.0
|160
|Ashten Love (4. Lake Mills) over Jordan Kerger (5. Logan-Magnolia) Fall 1:59
|6.0
|0
|170
|Elijah Wagner (4. Lake Mills) over Tanner Mace (5. Logan-Magnolia) Fall 1:39
|6.0
|0
|182
|Drake Harnish (4. Lake Mills) over Dylan Oviatt (5. Logan-Magnolia) Fall 0:48
|6.0
|0
|195
|Brayden Lindeman (4. Lake Mills) over Colben Chase (5. Logan-Magnolia) Dec 8-1
|3.0
|0
|220
|Rex Johnsen (5. Logan-Magnolia) over Riley Kirschbaum (4. Lake Mills) Fall 0:38
|0
|6.0
|285
|Barrett Pitt (5. Logan-Magnolia) over Chris Jamtgaard (4. Lake Mills) Fall 1:04
|0
|6.0
|106
|Jacob Downey (5. Logan-Magnolia) over Kinser Hanson (4. Lake Mills) Fall 1:45
|0
|6.0
|113
|Sean Thompson (5. Logan-Magnolia) over Lucas Humphrey (4. Lake Mills) Fall 0:41
|0
|6.0
|120
|Hagen Heistand (5. Logan-Magnolia) over Jack Ramaker (4. Lake Mills) Dec 9-3
|0
|3.0
|126
|Wyatt Reisz (5. Logan-Magnolia) over Jimmy Gallardo (4. Lake Mills) Fall 3:44
|0
|6.0
|132
|Alex Beaty (4. Lake Mills) over Brady Thompson (5. Logan-Magnolia) Fall 2:49
|6.0
|0
|138
|Gavin Maguire (5. Logan-Magnolia) over Dalton Thorson (4. Lake Mills) Maj 12-3
|0
|4.0
|Dual Meet Score
|33.0
|40.0
Lisbon 74, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6
|145
|Gage McCoy (2. Lisbon) over Remington Hanson (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 5:08
|6.0
|0
|152
|Marshall Hauck (2. Lisbon) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
|6.0
|0
|160
|Peyton Angelias (2. Lisbon) over Bryce Allen (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Dec 8-2
|3.0
|0
|170
|Max Kohl (2. Lisbon) over Cael Ahrens (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 3:15
|6.0
|0
|182
|Truman Krob (2. Lisbon) over Camden Hanson (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 5:04
|6.0
|0
|195
|Cole Clark (2. Lisbon) over Erick Perez (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 1:04
|6.0
|0
|220
|Kain Nelson (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Wyatt Smith (2. Lisbon) Fall 0:35
|0
|6.0
|285
|Brant Baltes (2. Lisbon) over Daniel Chavez (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 3:38
|6.0
|0
|106
|Quincy Happel (2. Lisbon) over Rigo Bobadilla (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 1:56
|6.0
|0
|113
|Cade Siebrecht (2. Lisbon) over Kaeden Langfitt (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 0:20
|6.0
|0
|120
|Brandon Paez (2. Lisbon) over Tyler Stein (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 4:26
|6.0
|0
|126
|Lincoln Holub (2. Lisbon) over Ethan Traub (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) TF 16-0
|5.0
|0
|132
|Robert Avila Jr. (2. Lisbon) over Ben Oehlert (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 0:31
|6.0
|0
|138
|Cael Happel (2. Lisbon) over Mack Seaba (7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 1:06
|6.0
|0
|Dual Meet Score
|74.0
|6.0
Davenport Assumption 40, Osage 26
|145
|Parker Terronez (5. Assumption, Davenport) over Joey Potter (4. Osage) Fall 1:40
|0
|6.0
|152
|Noah O`Malley (4. Osage) over Evan Forker (5. Assumption, Davenport) Dec 2-1
|3.0
|0
|160
|Eli McCracken (5. Assumption, Davenport) over Meirick Huffman (4. Osage) Fall 5:06
|0
|6.0
|170
|Zach Williams (4. Osage) over Logan Schimanski (5. Assumption, Davenport) Dec 5-1
|3.0
|0
|182
|Spencer Mooberry (4. Osage) over John Argo (5. Assumption, Davenport) Maj 13-2
|4.0
|0
|195
|Aiden Morgan (5. Assumption, Davenport) over Keaton Muller (4. Osage) Maj 11-2
|0
|4.0
|220
|Barrett Muller (4. Osage) over Joe Walsh (5. Assumption, Davenport) Dec 6-4
|3.0
|0
|285
|Seth Adrian (5. Assumption, Davenport) over Conner Smith (4. Osage) Fall 1:44
|0
|6.0
|106
|Derrick Bass (5. Assumption, Davenport) over Garrett Tusler (4. Osage) Fall 0:31
|0
|6.0
|113
|Jacob Maes (5. Assumption, Davenport) over Skyler Wright (4. Osage) Fall 1:21
|0
|6.0
|120
|Nicholas Fox (4. Osage) over Ethan Forker (5. Assumption, Davenport) Fall 0:41
|6.0
|0
|126
|Joe Sullivan (4. Osage) over TJ Fitzpatrick (5. Assumption, Davenport) Maj 9-1
|4.0
|0
|132
|Averee Abben (4. Osage) over Noah Gonzalez (5. Assumption, Davenport) SV-1 9-4
|3.0
|0
|138
|Michael Macias (5. Assumption, Davenport) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
|0
|6.0
|Dual Meet Score
|26.0
|40.0