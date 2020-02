Green Devils finish 5th in Class 2A at the State Dual Team wrestling tournament

The Osage Green Devils went 2-1 at the State Dual Team Wrestling tournament, defeating Humboldt 52-18, and Winterset 42-33. They started the day by falling to Davenport Assumption 40-26. In the Winterset dual, Osage got falls from Zach Williams at 160, Spencer Mooberry at 170, Keaton Muller at 182, Cole Jeffries at 195, Conner Smith at 285, Nicholas Fox at 120, and Joe Sullivan at 126. The Green Devils end their dual season with a record of 27-8. The Green Devils have 6 qualifiers tomorrow in the individual tournament, Nicholas Fox at 120, Joe Sullivan at 126, Averee Abben at 132, Ryan Adams at 138, Zach Williams at 160, and Spencer Mooberry at 170.

Osage 42, Winterset 33