Forest City Boys’ Bowling Team Heading to State

The Forest City bowling teams traveled to LeMars for their state qualifying meet yesterday. Forest City was joined by OABCIG, MMCRU, Harlan, Tri-Center, North Iowa, and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The Indians dominated scoring 3,149 to win the meet handly. Second-place Harlan finished with 2,949, third-place MMCRU 2,775, fourth-place OABCIG 2693, fifth-place SBL 2,335, sixth-place Tri-Center 2,244, and seventh-place was North Iowa with 579.

The Indians were led to victory by seniors Tanner Frascht and Connor Thompson, both qualified for state as individuals, Frascht won the meet with a score of 480 and Thompson finished second; just one behind Frascht with 479. The score of 479 was good enough for Thompson to get an at-large bid to next week’s individual state meet.

Also helping Forest City to state was sophomores Jorden Trunkhill and Jaydon Kendall who finished sixth and seventh respectively. Truckhill scored 417 and Kendall 406 for Forest City, giving the Indians four finishers in the top seven. The final two finishers for Forest City were seniors Levi Wood, who scored 360, and Colby Droessler who scored 327.

The three days of the 2020 IHSAA & IGHSAU State Bowling Championships are set for Feb. 24-26 at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo. KIOW will have coverage from the IHSAA & IGHSAU State Bowling Championships next week.

Photo Credit – Brenda Thompson

