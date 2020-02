Cowboys finish 7th at State Dual Team Wrestling

The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows wrestling team finished 7th in Class 1A at the Dual Team wrestling tournament Wednesday by defeating Woodbury Central 55-24 in the 7th place match Wednesday afternoon. The Cowboys took advantage of pins by Cael Ahrens at 170, Camden Hanson at 182, Kain Nelson at 220, Kaeden Langfitt at 113, Cale Kirstein at 132, Remington Hanson at 138, and Reed Abbas at 145. The Cowboys fell earlier in the day to Lisbon 74-6, and Denver 43-33. 3 Cowboys compete in the individual tournament that starts tomorrow, Tyler Stein at 113, Reed Abbas at 145, and Garrett Seaba at 152.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 55, Woodbury Central 24