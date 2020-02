Bulldogs finish 5th at the State Dual Team Wrestling Tournament in Class 1A

The Lake Mills wrestling team went 2-1 at the State Dual Team Wrestling Tournament Wednesday, finishing 5th. They fell to Logan-Magnolia 40-33 to start the day, then came back to defeat Woodbury Central 42-29 and Denver 54-21. In the Denver dual, the Bulldogs got pins from Ashten Love at 160, Drake Harnish at 182, Brayden Lindeman at 220, Riley Kirshbaum at 285, Kinser Hanson at 106, Alex Beaty at 132, and Casey Hanson at 152. Lake Mills finished their dual season with a record of 31-5, and has 3 wrestlers competing in tomorrow’s individual tournament. Dalton Thorson at 138, Casey Hanson at 152, and Elijah Wagner at 160.

Lake Mills 54, Denver 21