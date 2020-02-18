Warriors Sweep Weekly NSAA Awards

It was a fun weekend for Waldorf basketball, the women held on for an exciting win on Friday; followed by the men also getting the “W”. The games were heard live on KIOW – MIX 107.3. Saturday, the men’s team gave #22 a scare but fell by two late in the game. All that excitement from the weekend hasn’t come to an end just yet. Last night it was announced by the North Star Athletic Association that Waldorf would sweep the weekly men’s and women’s players-of-the-week awards.

Women’s – Tina Lair-VanMeter

For the first time this season, a Warrior woman has been honored with the NSAA Basketball Player-of-the-Week. In making the selection the conference said, “Lair-VanMeter averaged 21.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game as Waldorf (Iowa) went 1-1 record for the week. She had a double-double of 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, as well as six assists in WU’s 77-76 thrilling victory over Presentation (S.D.). She followed up with another double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds, along with her five blocked shots despite a 77-59 setback to No. 14-ranked Mayville State (N.D.). For the week, Lair-VanMeter went 19-of-33 from the field (57.6 percent) and converted 5-of-8 free-throws. She totaled 43 points, 24 rebounds, eight assists, and six blocks”.

Lair-Vanmeter is a 6’0″ junior from Jefferson, Iowa, she recorded double-double 12 and 13 on the season. She is averaging 13.7 points per game, has scored a team-high 343 points this season. She also has a team-high 38 blocks, 249 rebounds, and 32 steals.

Men’s – Demitrius Martin

For a third time this season, Waldorf senior, Demitrius Martin has been named the NSAA Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week. In making the selection the conference said, “Martin averaged 32.0 points per game as Waldorf (Iowa) went 1-1 record at home for the week. He scored 24 points (9-of-15 field goals and 2-of-2 free-throws) and grabbed four rebounds after rolling to a 90-50 victory over Presentation (S.D.). He followed up with a career-high 40 points, despite a 77-75 defeat to No. 22 Mayville State (N.D.). He was 17-of-25 from the field in the game. For the week, Martin shot 26-of-40 from the field (65 percent), 6-of-12 from the 3-point arc (50 percent) and converted 6-of-7 free-throws”.

Martin was also named the player-of-the-week on December 11th and January 15th. Martin ranks 14th in the country in points per game, 15th in scoring, 32nd in total steals, and 42nd in steal per game.

