Snowshoeing Instruction Program Offered

The Winnebago County Conservation Board and the NIACC Community Education Program are teaming up to offer a fun program on Beginning Snowshoeing. Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls explained the idea of the class.

The program will be held at Pilot Knob State Park on Saturday, February 22nd from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Outdoor exercise can be limited because of the snow we receive in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota, however snowshoeing can overcome those limitations while still getting you out into the outdoors accessing parts of a park you may not be able to get to otherwise.

The cost of the program is $15 and will cover instruction, handouts, the use of snowshoes, and refreshments. Program registration is required by calling NIACC at (641) 4212-4358 extension 4358 and registering for Course 5795.

Those who do attend should be prepared for the weather.

The program is not only fun, but it can also help you in a time of crisis.

The program is open to all ages.