North Iowa Area Community College Participating in National CTE Signing Day

Together with more than sixty community colleges from around the nation, North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) is holding its second National CTE Letter of Intent Signing Day beginning at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 20, 2020. New and prospective CTE students for the 2020-21 school year will take part in a signing ceremony, similar to an athletic signing, in the Muse Norris Conference Center on the NIACC campus.

This national event, sponsored by the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3), mirrors the NCAA’s National Signing Day for athletes who commit to play sports in college. It is designed to honor students who are entering a technical or agricultural field and to celebrate the dignity of the work.

Over sixty community colleges across the country will be hosting signing day ceremonies tied together by live, nationwide simulcasts. The event will be live-streamed on NIACC’s YouTube channel.

“We are excited to be hosting CTE Signing Day again this year, an event designed to raise the profile of the opportunities in career and technical fields,” said Steve Schulz, NIACC President.

Students and family members will have opportunities to interact with potential future employers and learn more about high-demand jobs in these dynamic industries.