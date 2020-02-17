Steckelberg Sentenced on Forgery Charges

Benjamin Steckelberg was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Forgery,” a class D felony, and Count 3 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills and Buffalo Center Police Departments on May 27, 2019. For Count 1, Steckelberg was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution. The fine and prison sentenced were suspended and Steckelberg was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. For Count 3, Steckelberg was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. Steckelberg was ordered follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations.