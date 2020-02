Mary E. Garvin, 64, of Forest City passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1:00 -3:00 PM in the lower level of MAJOPA, Hwy 69, Forest City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to MAJOPA.

