LaVina M. Bakken, 98, of Garner passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 P.M., Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E.

4 th St., Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery, Garner.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Thursday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel in Garner and will resume

one hour prior to services at the funeral chapel. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

LaVina Marjorie Bakken, the daughter of LeRoy and Gladys (Swenson) Tendall, was born March 18, 1921

at Clarion, Iowa. She attended the rural schools of Wright County and graduated from Belmond High

School. After high school, she helped families in the area as a nanny. On November 29, 1947 she was

united in marriage to Carrol Bakken at Trinity Lutheran Church in Belmond. They lived on an acreage

near Clarion until moving to a farm south of Garner in 1957. In 1976, they retired from farming and

moved into Garner. In their retirement, they traveled across the country in their motor home and took

trips to New Zealand and Norway. LaVina enjoyed spending time with her family, quilting, sewing and

playing Scrabble.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

LaVina is survived by her three children, Jim (Cheryl) Bakken of Forest City, Steve (Laurie) Bakken of

Faribault, MN and Karen (Tom) Johnson of Garner; son-in-law, Mike Neely of New Brighton, MN; eight

grandchildren, Cheila (Bryan) Frayne, Brenda (Edward) Simon, Dawn Mills, Brad (Brooke) Bakken, Alex

Bakken, Heather (Nate) Klemm, Melanie (Steve) Thorne and Joshua Swalve; 17 great-grandchildren; her

brother, Roger Tendall; brother-in-law, Richard Howieson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carrol, March 11, 2002; daughter, Annette Neely;

an infant great-granddaughter, McKinley Mills; and three sisters, Ruby Hundertmark, Marilyn Howieson and Adilene Tendall.

CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com