Lancaster Sentenced on Possession Charges

Michael Lancaster of Forest City was sentenced on the charge of “Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a class C felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on August 27, 2019. Lancaster was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, and costs. Lancaster was placed on probation for a period of 3 to 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Lancaster was ordered to obtain a mental health and substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.