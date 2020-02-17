Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament Match ups

BOLD = Local Wrestler
(IA) = Ranking by IA Wrestle
(Pre) = Ranking by The Predicament
Note: 1 ranking means both sites have the same
Class 1A
113 – #3 Clayton McDonough Central Springs 45-0 vs Noah Grage Durant 23-8
120 – #8 (IA) #6 (Pre) Bryce McDonough Central Springs 45-4 vs Jarryn Stephens East Union – Afton 21-9
138 – #8 (IA) #6 (Pre) Karter Krapfl Hudson 45-1 vs Dalton Thorson Lake Mills 41-11
145 – Max McGill Woodbury Central – Moville 37-13 vs #7 (IA) #5 (Pre) Mark Dawson Eagle Grove 51-4
152 – #5 Tate Entriken Hudson 21-2 vs #6 (IA) #5 (Pre) Casey Hanson Lake Mills 43-6
152 – #4 (IA) #3 (Pre) Cael Frost Don Bosco – Gilbertville 31-5 vs Bryer Subject West Hancock – Britt 44-16
160 – Teegan Tschampel Hinton 34-9 vs #3 (IA) #2 (Pre) Elijah Wagner Lake Mills 45-3
170 – Brant Looney East Union – Afton 20-10 vs #7 Mathew Francis West Hancock – Britt 47-9
182 – #8 (IA) #6 (Pre) Cole Kelly West Hancock – Britt 34-4 vs Cael Yeggy Highland – Riverside 31-13
195 – #2 Tate Hagen West Hancock 39-0 Britt vs Jeramie Kane BGM – Brooklyn 33-11
220 – Tallen Myers Southwest Valley 33-10 vs #8 Tanner Hagen West Hancock – Britt 49-9
220 – #2 Joel Mendoza Eagle Grove 39-4 vs Brian King South Central Calhoun 42-8
285 – Connor Murray Missouri Valley 21-6 vs #3 Chandler Redenius West Hancock – Britt 49-4
Class 2A
113 – #9 (IA) #10 (Pre) Kellen Moore Forest City 41-6 vs Cole Whitehead Center Point- Urbana 38-1
120 – #3 (IA) #2 (Pre) Colby Lillegard Bondurant-Farrar 21-2 vs Brock Moore Forest City 38-12
126 – Jack Ites Iowa Falls-Alden 16-3 vs #6 Sam Nelson Clear Lake 11-4
152 – Kristian Gunderson Forest City 40-14 vs #5 (Pre) NR (IA) Colby Tool PCM – Monroe 17-2
160 – #9 (IA) #10 (Pre)Jared Shaw Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39-8 vs Matthew Doyle Independence 42-6
182 – Mitch Mayberry Glenwood 24-10 vs #4 (IA) #5 (Pre) Reese Moore Forest City 43-3
285 – #9 (IA) #10 (Pre) Austin Kelso Forest City 41-9 vs Jacob Torresi Gilbert 39-11