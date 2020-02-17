Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament Match ups

February 17, 2020
Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament Match ups

BOLD = Local Wrestler

(IA) = Ranking by IA Wrestle

(Pre) = Ranking by The Predicament

Note: 1 ranking means both sites have the same

Class 1A

113 – #3 Clayton McDonough Central Springs 45-0  vs Noah Grage Durant 23-8

120 – #8 (IA) #6 (Pre) Bryce McDonough Central Springs  45-4 vs Jarryn Stephens East Union – Afton  21-9

138 – #8 (IA) #6 (Pre) Karter Krapfl Hudson 45-1 vs Dalton Thorson Lake Mills 41-11 

145 – Max McGill Woodbury Central – Moville 37-13 vs #7 (IA) #5 (Pre) Mark Dawson Eagle Grove 51-4

152 – #5 Tate Entriken Hudson 21-2 vs #6 (IA) #5 (Pre) Casey Hanson Lake Mills 43-6 

152 –  #4 (IA) #3 (Pre) Cael Frost Don Bosco – Gilbertville 31-5 vs Bryer Subject West Hancock – Britt 44-16

160 – Teegan Tschampel Hinton 34-9 vs #3 (IA) #2 (Pre) Elijah Wagner Lake Mills 45-3

170 – Brant Looney East Union – Afton 20-10 vs #7 Mathew Francis West Hancock – Britt  47-9

182 – #8 (IA) #6 (Pre) Cole Kelly West Hancock – Britt 34-4 vs Cael Yeggy Highland – Riverside 31-13

195 – #2 Tate Hagen West Hancock 39-0 Britt vs Jeramie Kane BGM – Brooklyn 33-11

220 – Tallen Myers Southwest Valley 33-10  vs #8 Tanner Hagen West Hancock – Britt 49-9

220 – #2 Joel Mendoza Eagle Grove 39-4 vs Brian King South Central Calhoun 42-8

285 – Connor Murray Missouri Valley 21-6 vs #3 Chandler Redenius West Hancock – Britt 49-4

Class 2A

113 – #9 (IA) #10 (Pre) Kellen Moore Forest City 41-6 vs Cole Whitehead Center Point- Urbana 38-1

120 – #3 (IA) #2 (Pre) Colby Lillegard Bondurant-Farrar 21-2 vs Brock Moore Forest City 38-12

126 – Jack Ites Iowa Falls-Alden 16-3 vs #6 Sam Nelson Clear Lake 11-4

152 – Kristian Gunderson Forest City 40-14 vs #5 (Pre) NR (IA) Colby Tool PCM – Monroe 17-2

160 – #9 (IA) #10 (Pre)Jared Shaw Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39-8 vs Matthew Doyle Independence 42-6

182 – Mitch Mayberry Glenwood  24-10 vs #4 (IA) #5 (Pre) Reese Moore Forest City 43-3

285 – #9 (IA) #10 (Pre) Austin Kelso Forest City 41-9 vs Jacob Torresi Gilbert 39-11

 