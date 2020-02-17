Filing Period to Begin for June Primary Election

The Iowa Legislature has made a number of changes to filing deadlines for public office. These affect the Primary and General Election candidates wanting to run for office in Winnebago County. The filing period is March 2nd to March 25th for the Primary Election for Republicans and Democrats. Those wanting to obtain an Affidavit of Candidacy and Nomination Papers must go to https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/affidavit.pdf and https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/nompetprim.pdf.

The positions that are up for election are for Winnebago County Supervisor District 2, Winnebago County Auditor, and Winnebago County Sheriff. In each candidacy, there are a specific number of signatures that are required and they are based on party. For Supervisor District 2, 20 signatures are required for the Republican ticket while Democrats need just 13. For Auditor and for Sheriff, 55 signatures are needed on the Republican side and 36 for the Democratic ticket. According to Winnebago County Commissioner for Elections Karla Weiss, there are requirements on the signatures.

You also have to be 18 years old on the day of the election.

For the General Election, things become a little more complicated. First, in Iowa filing for the General Election was usually in August. That has now changed. Like the Primary election, filing begins on March 2nd. However, the filing deadline for Non-Partisan candidates ends five days earlier on March 20th. Requirements for signatures increases as well. For Supervisor District 2 there are 40 signatures that are required. Both the Auditor and Sheriff candidacy require 73 while the County Soil and Water Board seat requires 25.

Those wanting to obtain an Affidavit of Candidacy and Nomination Papers must go to https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/affidavit.pdf and https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/nompetnonpartisan.pdf. According to Weiss, the filing can be done at the courthouse.

It should be noted that in the Primary Election, one Republican and one Democratic candidate will be elected to move on to the General Election on June 2nd. Weiss reminded everyone that there are requirements to run for office in Winnebago County.