Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Fishing Slow to Good on Lakes

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county, and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Ice thickness is around 7 inches near the boat ramp. Conditions are variable; check ice thickness often if you venture out. Use waxworms and minnows near structure to target bluegill, crappie and perch.

Bacon Creek Lake

The DNR stocked rainbow trout at Bacon Creek Lake in January. You need a valid fishing license (age 16 and older) and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Use a piece of worm, small minnow, or power bait fished under a bobber. Put the bait on a small hook or small and shiny jig.

Black Hawk Lake

There is around 12 inches of ice off of Ice House Point boat ramp. Conditions are more variable in the east basin of the lake. The winter aeration system in Town Bay is in operation; expect open water and thin ice in Town Bay. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers are catching perch around Gunshot Hill in the marina and near Provost Point. Keeper-size perch are 8 to 10 inches; sorting is needed. Use waxworms and small minnows. Bluegill – Fair: Most anglers are using waxworms fished near the Ice House Point boat ramp and the rock piles off Gunshot Hill and Cottonwood Point. Most fish are 7-8 inches. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers have picked up catfish off the rock pile north of Cottonwood Point and in the east basin; use waxworms. Black Crappie – Fair: Try minnows and waxworms fished in the marina and off the rock pile near Gunshot Hill. Most fish are 8-10 inches; sorting is needed. Walleye – Slow.

Black Hawk Pits

Ice thickness is 6 to 8 inches near the ramp. Thin ice and open water are by the west shoreline near the highway. Conditions are variable; use caution and check ice thickness often. Black Crappie – Fair: Use waxworms.

Brushy Creek Lake

Ice thickness is 10 to 14 inches in the NE arm and around Taylor’s Island. Ice is thinner and more variable mid-lake. There may be open areas in the middle of the lake, under bridges and near inflows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use waxworms and small minnows. Some sorting is needed. Walleye – Fair. Bluegill – Fair: Use a waxworm or small minnow on a jig fished near structure. Reports of 9 inch keepers.

Moorland Pond

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use a piece of worm, small minnow, or power bait fished under a bobber. Put the bait on a small hook or small and shiny jig. You need a valid fishing license (age 16 and older) and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

North Twin Lake

Ice thickness is 12 to 14 inches in most areas. There are small pockets of open water near a tile outlet on the west side in the southern portion of the lake and near the outlet.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Ice thickness is 8 to 15 inches, with thinner ice on the east part of the lake. Avoid open areas near the island. Anglers are catching perch, crappie, walleye and white bass.

Ice thickness in west central Iowa is 8 to 16 inches. Some lakes have open areas and seams. Use caution; check thickness often. There is open water and thin ice in Town Bay of Black Hawk Lake from the aeration system. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

Ice thickness is 12 to 15 inches. Use caution near the aeration systems. Yellow Perch – Good: Yellow perch are biting on a variety of baits. Use larger baits and change location to find bigger fish. Walleye – Slow: Try a jigging spoon tipped with a minnow head near the edge of vegetation. Best bite is during low light periods. Black Crappie – Slow: Use a jig tipped with a waxworm on the edge of vegetation. Yellow Bass – Slow: Try a small spoon tipped with cut bait or several waxworms. You have to move around to find fish.

Crystal Lake

Ice thickness is 12 to 15 inches.

Lower Pine Lake

Use extra caution directly north and east of the Island; an area of poor ice was reported. A few reports of anglers catching keeper-size perch and crappie, but most are only catching small bluegill. Bluegill – Fair.

Rice Lake

Ice thickness is 11 to 15 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a waxworm. Best bite is late afternoon. Yellow Perch – Slow:Try a small jigging spoon tipped with a waxworm. Walleye – Slow.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Ice thickness is 11 to 15 inches. Bluegill – Slow.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

Center Lake

Ice thickness is 14 to 16 inches. The aeration system has been started. Use caution on the west side of the lake, north of the boat ramp. Signs are up around the aerator hole.

East Okoboji Lake

Ice thickness is 14 to 15 inches. Bluegill – Good: Sorting is needed, but the bite has been good in the southern section of the lake along the weed line. Try near the trestle and the Hattie Elston Boat Ramp. Use small jigs and wigglers. Walleye – Fair: Fishing has been good near Parks Marina in the evening. Use spoons, jigging raps or minnows in the early morning or evening. Yellow Perch – Fair. Black Crappie – Good. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Ingham Lake

Ice thickness is 12 to 16 inches. The aeration system has been started. Use caution on the southeast side of the lake and off the northern boat ramp. Signs are up around the aerator hole.

Lost Island Lake

Ice thickness is around 12 inches. Yellow Perch – Fair. Walleye – Fair.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Ice thickness is 15 to 18 inches. The aeration system has been started. Use caution on the east side of the lake. Signs are up around the aeration holes.

Spirit Lake

Ice thickness is 15 to 18 inches. Walleye – Good: Fish one hour before and after sunrise or sunset. Use spoons or jigging raps tipped with minnow heads in 12-14 feet of water. Also try live minnows. Reports of lots of slot size and bigger fish. Bluegill – Fair: Use wigglers and small jigs in Anglers Bay and Trickles Slough. Yellow Perch – Good: Try minnows and small jigs in Anglers Bay and near Minniwaukon. Best bite is early and late. Be prepared to move around until you get on top of them. Black Crappie – Fair.

Trumbull Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair: Size quality is outstanding with some sorting. Use jigs and minnows or wigglers in the main lake.

West Okoboji Lake

Ice conditions are variable. Beware of heaves at Atwell and Gull Point; don’t drive over heaves/seams. Ice thickness has been up to 14 inches in small bays and thinner on the main lake. Bluegill – Good: Little Emerson Bay is producing a few nice bluegills. Sorting is needed. Walleye – Fair: Fish rocky areas in 18-20 feet of water. Live minnows work best an hour before and after sunset.

Ice thickness is 13 to 18 inches on area lakes. Ice conditions are generally good; be weary of holes caused by springs/methane release. Do not travel under bridges and other areas of flow; most of these areas have little to no ice. Aeration systems at Center Lake, Silver Lake (near Lake Park), and Ingham Lake have been started and signs are up; stay clear of these systems. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Backwaters and slack water areas have about 5 to 9 inches of ice with 5 inches of snow. Ice conditions may change with warmer temperatures. Use care when crossing areas with current. Check ice depths often. Anglers are finding fish. Black Crappie – Fair: Find deeper water or off-channel refuges out of current. Use waxworms or spikes. Yellow Perch – Slow: Anglers are finding a few perch mixed in with the crappie. Bluegill – Fair: Find deeper off-channel areas. Spikes or waxworms tipped on a small jig work well. Walleye – Fair: Anglers fishing below dams are finding walleye. Use jigs tipped with a ringworm, minnow or crawler.

Decorah District Streams

Parking lots in wildlife management areas are not plowed. Heavy use areas should be packed enough for anglers to get around. Use care when parking on the roadside. Trout streams are clear and remain ice free. Brook Trout – Good: Midges and small mayflies are hatching on warmer sunny days. Use flies imitating insects hatching. Brown Trout – Good: Try a fly imitating small silvery fish. Feathered spinner baits work well when fished through pools. Rainbow Trout – Good: Fish are actively hitting the surface early afternoon. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. Try a spinner in eddies and around structure.

Lake Hendricks

Lake Hendricks has about 14 inches of ice with 10 inches of snow on top. Fish activity has slowed. Open water around the aerator; be careful around this area. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the ice. Black Crappie – Slow: Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm. Fish are suspended off the bottom. A variety of sizes are being caught. Bluegill – Slow: Use a baited hook; gills are sitting closer to the bottom.

Lake Meyer

Lake Meyer has 10 inches of ice with 6 inches of snow on top. Use care when going on ice, especially around the dam. Check ice depths often. Hit or miss panfish action. Fish are hanging in 8 to 10 feet of water around brush piles. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers are marking a lot of fish, but few bites. Find gills around brush piles using a small jig tipped with a waxworm fished near the bottom. Morning bite is best. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappie are suspended above brush piles. Baited hooks work best. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catching bass while fishing for panfish.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Backwaters and slack water areas are ice and snow covered. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on Vernon Springs impoundment when covered with ice. Water is crystal clear. Check ice depths often, especially where there is current. Walleye – Slow: Anglers are catching walleye in off-channel areas and drop-offs using minnows.

Volga Lake

Ten inches of ice with some snow on top. Use care when going on ice; check ice depths often. Fish action remains spotty. Black Crappie – Slow: Use waxworms or spikes fished in brush or rock piles. Bluegill – Slow: Try small bait on small hooks. Gills are small.

Chance of snow through the weekend. Temperatures are in the upper 20’s to low 30’s. Use care on area rivers. Ice thickness varies on waterbodies with current. Fish activity is slow on area lakes. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Best ice conditions on the lake are near the dam area. Bluegill – Excellent: Quality size bluegill are being caught in the early morning hours in 10 to 11 feet of water or deeper and on structure. Find sunken fish structure near the dam. Use an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom; electronics are a bonus to find fish. Black Crappie – Fair: Find sunken fish structure near the dam. Try an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom or use electronics to find suspended fish, which often are crappie. Also try a dead stick rig tipped with a live minnow.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Backwater areas of the Cedar River are producing some crappie. Use extreme caution when venturing out onto river ice. Black Crappie – Fair: Use an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom or use electronics to find suspended fish, which often are crappie. Also try a dead stick rig tipped with a live minnow.

Martens Lake

Anglers are catching a few bluegill and crappie; reports are best for northern pike. Access is available crossing the reservoir from the north side of the lake; use caution. Bluegill – Fair: Use an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom. Black Crappie – Fair: Try an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom or use electronics to find suspended fish, which often are crappie. Also try a dead stick rig tipped with a live minnow. Northern Pike – Good: Use a live shiner or chub under a tip-up rig.

Plainfield

Anglers report fair catches of panfish on Plainfield Lake this past week. Best bite is first light in morning and last hour before sunset. Bluegill – Fair: Find sunken fish structure. Use an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom; electronics are a bonus to find fish. Black Crappie – Fair: Find sunken fish structure. Try an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom or use electronics to find suspended fish, which often are crappie. Also try a dead stick rig tipped with a live minnow.

Ice fishing reports are few this past week. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing has drop a foot to 9 feet. Protected backwaters have around 10 to 12 inches of ice. Ice conditions along the shorelines can be unstable due to fluctuating river levels. Yellow Perch – Good: Reports of nice-sized perch from Pool 9 backwaters. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie bite is better later afternoon into evening. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are biting on waxworms fished through the ice in backwater lakes. Northern Pike – Good: Tip-up anglers are having success with shiners or suckers for larger pike. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try a lively shiner on a tip-up for some big bass through the ice.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level at Lynxville dropped to 17.5 feet, but is predicted to bump up again this week. Protected backwaters have around 10 to 12 inches of ice. Ice conditions along the shorelines can be unstable due to fluctuating river levels. Sny Magill road has reopened. Yellow Perch – Good: Reports of nice-sized perch from Pool 10 backwaters. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie bite is better later afternoon into evening. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are biting on waxworms fished through the ice in backwater lakes. Northern Pike – Good: Tip-up anglers are having success with shiners or suckers for larger pike. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try a lively shiner on a tip-up for some big bass through the ice.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level at Guttenberg has fallen several feet to 9 feet, but is expected to edge back up. Boat ramps are all iced in. Protected backwaters have around 10 to 12 inches of ice. Ice conditions along the shorelines can be unstable due to fluctuating river levels. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are biting in Sunfish and Mud Lake. Use caution and avoid the creek area at Mud Lake; unsafe ice. Fish in deeper cuts with some vegetation in backwater areas. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie bite is better later afternoon into evening. Northern Pike – Good: Tip-up anglers are having success with shiners or suckers for larger pike. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try a lively shiner on a tip-up for some big bass through the ice.

Upper Mississippi River levels fell quickly last week with another slight rise expected. Most backwater lakes have up to 12 inches of ice. Ice anglers are moving around a lot with conditions changing daily. Fluctuating water levels have left shorelines unstable. Avoid crossing areas with any current.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level is 7.4 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 9.9 feet at the RR bridge. River levels at Dubuque are expected to be steady. The water temperature is 32.5 degrees. Water clarity is good. The tailwater is fairly free of flowing ice, but boat ramps are iced in. Sauger – Good: It takes some work to get into the tailwaters, but they are mostly open and can be fished. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are abundant, but not very aggressive. Use light equipment, small jigs and rod tips able to detect small hits. Lots of sorting needed, but you can find some nice-sized gills. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers are catching a yellow perch or two when bluegill fishing. Some exceptional yellow perch creels were seen in early ice. Now anglers are only be catching a few each trip. Black Crappie – Fair: A few incidental crappies are being caught when ice fishing for bluegills. Reports of some nice crappies.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level is 7.9 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is stable. The water temperature is 32.5 degrees. Water clarity is good. The tailwater is ice free. The city ramp has been open, but may freeze in again with cooler temperatures. Ice depth is variable; use caution when ice fishing. Sauger – Good: Anglers report lots of smaller sauger with a few nice-sized fish mixed in. Lock and Dam gates are open. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are abundant, but not very aggressive. Use light equipment, small jigs and rod tips able to detect small hits. Lots of sorting needed, but you can find some nice-sized gills. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers are catching a yellow perch or two when fishing for bluegill. Some anglers targeted good numbers of yellow perch in early ice, but now are only catching a few each trip. Black Crappie – Fair: A few incidental crappies are being caught when ice fishing for bluegills. Largemouth Bass – Good: Quite a few largemouth bass are being caught through the ice this year.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is 6.6 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 10.6 feet at Camanche and 5.4 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is around 32.5 degrees. River levels are stable. The tailwater has been ice free, but finding an open boat ramp may be difficult. Ice anglers report variable ice conditions. Sauger – Fair: Early winter catches were decent with lots of smaller sauger reported along with some nice walleye and sauger taken. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are abundant, but not very aggressive. Use light equipment, small jigs and rod tips able to detect small hits. Lots of sorting needed, but you can find some nice-sized gills. Black Crappie – Fair: A few incidental crappies are being caught when ice fishing for bluegills.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water level is around 7.4 feet at Rock Island and is stable. The water temperature is around 33 degrees. Water clarity is good.

Tailwaters are open, but ramps may have ice on them. Water levels are stable throughout the district. Backwater ice fishing conditions are variable; use caution, especially in snow-covered sloughs. Reported backwater ice depths are 1 to 7 inches. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 7.35 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and has been falling. Tailwater stage has fallen close to 3 feet since last weekend. As of Feb. 13th, the Marquette Street boat ramp is open. There is snow and ice on the ramp that could make lauching boats difficult. The launch and channel may freeze up with the cold temperatures in the forecast. We have not received any ice fishing or ice condition reports for this pool. Sauger – Fair: Reports of small saugers being caught in Sylvan Slough. Use jigs and minnows or troll three-way rigs with stick baits.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 6.24 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has been falling. Tailwater fishing has been slow. As of Feb. 13, the ramp at Muscatine was open, but was snow and ice covered. The ramps may freeze back in with the cold temperatures in the forecast. We have not received any ice fishing or ice condition reports for this pool.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 7.7 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and has fallen close to 2.5 feet since last weekend. As of Feb. 11, the boat ramp at Toolsboro was open, but ramp conditions may have changed with the snow and cold temperatures in the forecast. The ramp is probably snow and ice covered; launching boats could be difficult. We have not received any ice fishing or ice condition reports for this pool.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 5.17 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and has been falling. Tailwater stages have fallen close to 2 feet since last weekend. We have not received any fishing or ice condition reports for this pool.

Tailwater stages have been falling this past week. Tailwater fishing has been slow. We have not received any ice condition reports this week. The falling river conditions could create some unsafe ice conditions along the shorelines. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

The warmer weather this week, up until Feb. 13, has been working on the ice. Some thin areas had been starting to develop. Be careful, especially after this cold snap ends. Bluegill – Slow: Very few anglers have been out on the ice.

Lake Belva Deer

Ice conditions remain fairly good. Be careful about getting too close to the trees in the flooded timber. Bluegill – Slow: A few here and there kind of fishing.

Lake Darling

Ice conditions remain fairly good; there is water on top of the ice on the warmer days. Black Crappie – Slow: Number of anglers out on the ice has gone down.

Lost Grove Lake

The ice is in pretty good shape. Black Crappie – Slow: If you pick the right evening to go fishing, you can still catch them. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers are having a harder time finding bluegill.

For more information on the above lake, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Cedar River (La Porte City to Cedar Rapids)

Vinton area backwaters have 6 to 7 inches of ice. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish are small. White Crappie – Slow. Northern Pike – Slow: A few fish are being caught on tip-ups.

Central Park Lake

Ice thickness is 6 to 8 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish are around 4-6 inches. Use jigs tipped with waxies or plastics. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Most fish are around 8-12 inches.

Central Park Pond

Ice thickness is 6 to 7 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish are 5-7 inches.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake is frozen over, but the channel has poor ice; travel is not recommended. The protected areas out of the current and wind have 5 to 7 inches of ice. The lake is at normal winter pool of 683.4 feet.

Diamond Lake

Ice thickness is 4 to 8 inches. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair: Most fish are 8-9 inches.

Green Castle Lake

Ice thickness is 6+ inches. Bluegill – Fair: Reports are better sized fish are on the west side of the lake. Black Crappie – Slow: Catches are spotty, but some 12-14 inch fish are reported.

Hannen Lake

Ice thickness is 5 to 6 inches. Bluegill – Slow.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Ice thickness is around 8 inches. Reports are lots of lookers, but few biters. Bluegill – Slow. Black Crappie – Slow.

Lake Macbride

Much of the lake has 6 to 8 inches of ice; there are areas of deeper water, especially at the lower end of the lake, that may have less ice. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs/waxies fished over brush or rock pile. Black Crappie – Slow: The bite has been tough. Isolated brush or stumps has been best. Best bite is early and late in the day. Most success has been in 10-15 feet of water.

Otter Creek Lake

Ice thickness is 8 to 11 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Use jigs and waxies. Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigs and waxies. Yellow Bass – Fair: Use jigs tipped with waxies or cut bait.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake has 4 to 8 inches of ice, depending on where you are. The west end of the lake has the best ice; the east end towards the dam has less ice. Bluegill – Fair: Some fish are being caught at the west end of the lake. Try around brush or jetties in 4-8 feet of water.

Rodgers Park Lake

Ice thickness is 5 to 6 inches. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Slow.

Sand Lake

Ice thickness is extremely variable; use caution. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Fish from last year, as well as larger fish from previous years stockings, are being caught. You need a valid fishing license (age 16 and older) and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Union Grove Lake

Most of the lake has 6 to 8 inches of ice. The aeration system has been turned on; there is open water at the south end of the lake. Bluegill – Slow: Catch fish up to 8 inches with jigs/waxies fished in deeper brush piles mid-lake .

Always check ice thickness and use caution when venturing out. For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Albia Lower Reservoir

Anglers are catching some bluegill around the submerged structure. Use caution; ice thickness has been variable in the district.

Lake Miami

Few reports this week; anglers are just starting to get out now with better ice conditions. Ice conditions are variable.

Lake Sugema

Ice formed recently and is variable in thickness; use caution if venturing out. Geese are keeping areas open; be aware of these areas.

Lake Wapello

The lake iced up recently; use caution if venturing out. There is thin ice or open water out in front of the lodge area due to geese keeping the water open. Anglers are catching some bluegills.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 905.07 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. The ice is variable on the lake; use caution if venturing out. Use caution in areas inside and next to docks at the Rathbun Marina and the Honey Creek Resort as they are using deicing equipment this winter.

Red Haw Lake

Ice formed recently; use caution. Ice thickness is variable. Anglers are catching bluegill around submerged structures; sorting is needed for larger fish.

Ice thickness is variable; use caution. Lakes have about 4 inches of snow on top of the ice. The district includes Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Tagged trout for prizes donated from JAX Outdoors, the City of Ames and local businesses can be turned in to JAX until 6 p.m. on Feb. 22. You need a valid fishing license (age 16 and older) and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Catch trout 5 to 20 yards off the north and east shores of the north pit with panfish jigs and small jigging spoons tipped with waxworms.

Beaver Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills mid-lake in the trees. The bite has been slow during the day and best during the late afternoon and evening just before dark.

Big Creek Lake

Ice conditions are good; ice thickness is 8 to 12 inches. Walleye – Fair: Use minnows fished still or jigging spoons. Fish mid-lake on drop-offs to the creek channel in 20 to 30 feet of water.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Use minnows or glow jigs tipped with waxworms fished at sunrise or in the late afternoon and just after dark.

Hickory Grove Lake

Hickory Grove was pumped dry in the fall to renovate the fishery. No fishing is available until after the lake is restocked.

Lake Petocka

You need a valid fishing license (age 16 and older) and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use panfish jigs and small jigging spoons tipped with waxworms. The good bite is fishing suspended fish out deeper.

Roberts Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch suspended crappies with jigging spoons tipped with minnow heads or live minnows, or glow jigs tipped with waxworms.

Ice fishing conditions in Central Iowa are good. For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond)

Ice thickness is 6 inches. 1000 rainbow trout were stocked into Big Lake in January. You need a valid fishing license (age 16 and older) and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Any type of small spinner or minnow under a bobber will catch rainbow trout.

Lake Anita

Anglers report 7 to 10 inches of ice on most of the lake. Bluegill – Slow: A few bluegills are being caught south of the campground. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers report early and late in the day is best for 9 inch black crappies.

Lake Manawa

Ice is variable. Some activity is taking place around the dredge cuts. Black Crappie – Slow: A few reports of fair crappie fishing in the dredge cuts late in the afternoon.

Littlefield Lake

Littlefield has a consistent 10 inches of ice. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are finding bluegills in the cedar tree piles. Sorting is needed for larger fish.

Orient Lake

Anglers report 8 inches of ice. Fall fisheries surveys showed good numbers of crappies and bluegills. Black Crappie – Fair: The best bite is early and late for 9 to 12 inch black crappie. Bluegill – Fair: Use waxworms fished around the cedar tree piles. Fish average 8 inches. Yellow Perch – Fair: Catch yellow perch early in the morning. Pink color jigs or spoon work best with waxworms. Fish are 8 to 12 inches.

Prairie Rose Lake

Ice thickness is 10 inches. Most of the fishing activity is east of the beach on the north side of the lake. Bluegill – Slow: A few large bluegills are being picked up east of the beach around the rock piles.

Ice thickness is 4 to 10 inches in the Southwest District. Use caution in the southern part of the district. For more information call the SW District Office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Variable ice thickness up to 8 inches. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappie up to 9 inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm or minnow fished near cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 7.5 inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm fished near cedar tree brush piles.

Lake Icaria

Variable ice conditions up to 7 inches. Areas of open water near the dam. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappies up to 10 inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm or minnow fished along cedar tree brush piles. Walleye – Slow: Try jigs tipped with a minnow fished along the roadbed for walleye of all sizes.

Little River Watershed Lake

Ice thickness is variable up to 7 inches. Areas of open water along the campground and main ramp areas.

Three Mile Lake

Variable ice thickness up to 7 inches. Area of open water near the main campground point. Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm fished along the roadbed. Walleye – Fair: Try minnows fished along the roadbed in the early morning for walleye of all sizes.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Variable ice thickness up to 8 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm fished along the roadbed or cedar tree brush piles. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie up to 10 inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm or minnow fished along the roadbed or cedar tree brush piles. Walleye – Slow: Try jigs tipped with a minnow fished along the roadbed for walleye of all sizes.

Ice conditions are variable for the Mount Ayr district lakes, ranging from 4 to 8 inches. Check ice thickness often when venturing out. Geese are keeping some areas of open water at some district lakes. For more information, contact the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.