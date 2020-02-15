Postseason Basketball Scores 2/15

Postseason scores from all area teams below –

3A – Region 2

Q1 – Forest City 52 Humboldt 41

Kaylee Miller 13 points

Shae Dillavou 11 points

Erin Caylor 10 points – 400th career point

Kallista Larson – 200th career point

History – Humboldt continues to lead the all-time series 5-7 and postseason series 1-2. This was the first time Forest City has beat Humboldt in the postseason. The other two meetings came in 1997 and 2014 both won by the Wildcats. Forest City is now 12-26 in 5v5 postseason games and 9-4 at home. Forest City Head Coach, Matt Erpelding, has tied Virgil Duit (1979-1983) as the most winnest head basketball coach in their first two seasons with his 29th win.

Q2- #2 Clear Lake 57 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 46

This sets up a Regional Semifinal game on Wednesday of Forest City at Clear Lake 7 pm on KIOW.

Q3 #7 Okoboji 37 Spirit Lake 36 – Last-second shot missed.

Q4 Algona defeats ELC in Estherville, 58-51 – ELC pulled the upset last year and went to state.

This sets up a Regional Semifinal game on Wednesday of Algona at #7 Okoboji.

Class 2A Region 2

R1 – Lake Mills 50 Central Springs 35 – Bulldogs win both games at manly this season.

Lake Mills will now travel to #5 Osage for a Regional Quarterfinal on Tuesday night on the Lake Mills KIOW.com

stream.

Class 2A Region 3

R1 – Belmond-Klemme 61 Eagle Grove 37

This sets up a Quarterfinal matchup with #2 West Hancock on Tuesday in Britt – KHAM b103

Class 1A Region 2

Newman Catholic 60 Northwood-Kensett 19

This sets up a matchup of #4 Bishop-Garrigan hosting Newman Catholic

#14 AGWSR 56 North Iowa 19

This sets up a matchup of #14 AGWSR hosting BCLUW on Tuesday.