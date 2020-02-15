Area Wrestlers are off to Des Moines

It was a good day for area wrestlers, the KIOW coverage area is sending 20 wrestlers to Des Moines for next week’s Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament. KIOW will have full coverage starting with Lake Mills at state duals on Wednesday morning. We will then transition into full coverage of the traditional tournament on the radio and here at KIOW.com.
Area Qualifiers
1A District 1 – In Denver
113 – 1st Place – Clayton McDonough of Central Springs
120 – 2nd Place – Bryce McDonough of Central Springs
138 – 1st Place – Dalton Thorson of Lake Mills
152 – 1st Place – Casey Hanson of Lake Mills
152 – 2nd Place – Bryer Subject of West Hancock – Britt
160 – 2nd Place – Elijah Wagner of Lake Mills
170 – 1st Place – Mathew Francis of West Hancock – Britt
182 – 1st Place – Cole Kelly of West Hancock – Britt
195 – 1st Place – Tate Hagen of West Hancock – Britt
220 – 2nd Place – Tanner Hagen of West Hancock – Britt
285 – 2nd Place – Chandler Redenius of West Hancock – Britt
1A District 5 – In Sioux Rapids
145 – 1st Place – Mark Dawson of Eagle Grove
220 – 1st Place – Joel Mendoza of Eagle Grove
2A District 1 – In Algona
113 – 1st Place – Kellen Moore of Forest City
120 – 2nd Place – Brock Moore of Forest City
126 – 2nd Place – Sam Nelson of Clear Lake
152 – 2nd Place – Kristian Gunderson of Forest City
160 – 2nd Place – Jared Shaw of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
182 – 1st Place – Reese Moore of Forest City
285 – 1st Place – Austin Kelso of Forest City
Number of Qualifiers by School
West Hancock – 6
Forest City – 5
Lake Mills – 3
Central Springs -2
Eagle Grove – 2
Clear Lake – 1
GHV – 1