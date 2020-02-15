Area Wrestlers are off to Des Moines

February 15, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Area Wrestlers are off to Des Moines
KODAK Digital Still Camera

It was a good day for area wrestlers, the KIOW coverage area is sending 20 wrestlers to Des Moines for next week’s Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament. KIOW will have full coverage starting with Lake Mills at state duals on Wednesday morning. We will then transition into full coverage of the traditional tournament on the radio and here at KIOW.com.

Area Qualifiers 

1A District 1 – In Denver 

113 – 1st Place – Clayton McDonough of Central Springs

120 – 2nd Place – Bryce McDonough of Central Springs

138 – 1st Place – Dalton Thorson of Lake Mills

152 – 1st Place – Casey Hanson of Lake Mills

152 – 2nd Place – Bryer Subject of West Hancock – Britt

160 – 2nd Place – Elijah Wagner of Lake Mills

170 – 1st Place – Mathew Francis of West Hancock – Britt

182 – 1st Place – Cole Kelly of West Hancock – Britt

195 – 1st Place – Tate Hagen of West Hancock – Britt

220 – 2nd Place – Tanner Hagen of West Hancock – Britt

285 – 2nd Place – Chandler Redenius of West Hancock – Britt

1A District 5 – In Sioux Rapids 

145 – 1st Place – Mark Dawson of Eagle Grove

220 – 1st Place – Joel Mendoza of Eagle Grove

2A District 1 – In Algona 

113 – 1st Place – Kellen Moore of Forest City

120 – 2nd Place – Brock Moore of Forest City

126 – 2nd Place – Sam Nelson of Clear Lake

152 – 2nd Place – Kristian Gunderson of Forest City

160 – 2nd Place – Jared Shaw of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

182 – 1st Place – Reese Moore of Forest City

285 – 1st Place – Austin Kelso of Forest City

 

Number of Qualifiers by School

West Hancock – 6

Forest City – 5

Lake Mills – 3

Central Springs -2

Eagle Grove – 2

Clear Lake – 1

GHV – 1

 

 

 