Worth County 4 H Members Get Ready for Iowa State Trip

One of the rewards for the hard work by Worth County 4H students is a trip to Chicago. According to ISU Extension Specialist in Worth County Dennis Johnson, the trip is a motivational inspiration to get work done.

While waiting to get on the Chicago trip can last into their junior and senior year in high school, then extension puts together another trip which serves as a motivation to keep going and working toward their goal.

Johnson states that the 4H students are very excited to get on board with this trip seeing all the different things about the university and its programs. The contingent looks to be large this year as well.

According to Johnson, the students take a lot in during the Iowa State University trip and sometimes put what they learn to use in their 4H projects.