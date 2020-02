Several area residents have called to complain that they may be getting scammed according to Alliant Energy. Callers are asking area residents to pay in a few hours or even 30 minutes or else the power will be disconnected.

Mike Wagner, spokesman for Alliant Energy says the company does not operate that way.

Alliant Energy does not ask customers to purchase prepaid credit cards or for payment over email.

The first step is to hang up and call 1-800-ALLIANT (255-4268).