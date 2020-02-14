Families of the Fallen Special Jersey Revealed

Families of the Fallen, a nonprofit organization with a mission of helping families of fallen heroes, is teaming up with the North Iowa Bulls for their final jersey auction of the season.

The North Iowa Bulls, a Mason City-based hockey team that plays in the North American 3 Hockey League, wears special jerseys on select weekends throughout the season to benefit local organizations and the North Iowa Community. Following the Saturday game of their usual Friday-Saturday double-headers, the Bulls auction off the game-worn jerseys to benefit the chosen organization. The Bulls have already held two special jerseys weekends this year for the American Cancer Society and the North Iowa Youth Center.

Earlier this week, the Bulls revealed the design of the jersey that they will wear on February 28th and 29th against the Peoria Mustangs. The jerseys will then be auctioned off following the game on the 29th, with all the proceeds going to the Forest City-based, Families of the Fallen.

“Families of the Fallen, Inc. is honored to be a part of this event with the North Iowa Bulls hockey team. The jerseys look amazing and we are thankful to the North Iowa Bulls for supporting our Mission.” – Andy Klein, the organization’s President and Co-Founder.

The Families of the Fallen mission is to support the families of those who have died in service to their community and country as members of the United States Armed Forces, law enforcement, fire departments, or emergency medical services. They also strive to honor those fallen heroes within their different events.

In a release, the North Iowa Bulls said the design features the same black and gray colors as the Families of the Fallen logo, along with the organization’s three-colored stripes – red in honor of firefighters and EMS personnel, blue in honor of law enforcement, and green in honor of the U.S. military. Black-and-white trim will surround the large, bold gray numbers on the back and upper sleeves of each jersey.

“We are very excited to partner with Families of the Fallen on our upcoming jersey auction. This organization makes a difference in the lives of so many families who have overcome great tragedy. It is an honor to be able to assist in their efforts to aid these families.” – North Iowa Bulls director of business operations Kathee Corsello.

Tickets for the game can be purchased on the day of the game at the box office or by calling 641-423-4625. If you would like more information you can check out www.northiowabulls.com

Jersey Photo Credit – North Iowa Bulls

Zarren Egesdal is the Sports Director of KIOW/KHAM. Do you have a story idea? Contact him at 641-585-1073 or zarren@coloffmedia.com