Daffodil Day Promotion Has Begun

The Winnebago County Relay-for-Life is currently gearing up for it’s annual Daffodil Day promotion. Betsy Gertz is a Winnebago County Relay Team Captain and says you can now order Daffodils for the Buffalo Center and Thompson areas.

Steve Lovik of the American Cancer Society says the daffodils can also be ordered in Forest City.

Lovik stated that the Hy-Vee Floral Department is assisting with the event.

A bouquet of ten daffodils is $10 and orders are due by February 24th. For orders and more information, contact Betsy Gertz at (641) 562-2500.