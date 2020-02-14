Albert Lea Health Coalition to Close on Future Healthcare Campus

The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition, formerly known as the Save Our Hospital group will be closing today on the purchase of the former Herberger’s building. This is the site they hope to convert over to Albert Lea’s newest healthcare facility.

The group was formed in 2017 when the Mayo Clinic announced they would shut down critical care health services at their Albert Lea site. The group formed to try and stop the action but then turned their attention to trying to bring a new health care group into town. After hiring a consultant to assess the viability of a new facility. The results came back positive and the group went forward to try and find not only a viable building but also a new healthcare service provider.

Albert Lea and surrounding communities amount to 55,000 residents who would benefit from the facility. The Albert Lea Health Coalition has found both the provider and now the campus facility with the assistance of a large donor who has been kept under wraps until the announcement at noon today. The announcement will be made at the Northbridge Mall, the new campus site.