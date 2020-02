The next event in the Waldorf Community Artist Series is The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience tonight at 7 pm ion the Boman Fine Arts Center. Dr. Melanie Harms-Espland believes this show is a little bit of a departure from Shaun”s day job fronting Tonic Sol-Fa.

For tickets, go to bomanfineartscenter.org or call (641) 585-2020. Tickets will be available at the door on the night of the show.