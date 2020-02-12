This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. Landon Dalbeck helped GHV win two of three games last week. In the win on Saturday over Newman Catholic, Dalbeck scored 16 points, was 4-7 from behind the three-point line, and snagged 2 rebounds. Thursday, GHV fell to Clear Lake, but Dalbeck scored 19 points, was again 4-7 from behind the three-point line, was 5-7 from the free-throw line, grabbed 4 rebounds, and 1 steal. In the third game of the week, a 73-41 win over North Union on Friday, Dalbeck scored 17 points, was 3-4 from behind the three-point line, grabbed three rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. Congratulations to this week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week.