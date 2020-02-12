Latest IGHSAU Basketball Rankings

Tuesday, February 11th

KIOW – Forest City at Regional Duals in Osage start at 6:00 pm

KHAM – West Hancock at Regional Duals in Lake Mills start at 6:00 pm

Wednesday, February 12th

KIOW – ISU Men’s Basketball vs Oklahoma pregame at 7:00 pm start 8:00 pm

Thursday, February 13th

KIOW – North Iowa Girls at Regionals, pregame at 6:50 tip at 7:00 pm

Friday, February 14th

KIOW – Waldorf Basketball Men’s and Women’s double-header, pregame at 5:20 pm tip at 5:30 pm.

Saturday, February 15th

KIOW – ISU Men’s Basketball vs Texas tip at 1:00 pm

KIOW- Wrestling updates from three District tournaments. All Day

KIOW – Forest City Girls Basketball first round regional play vs Humboldt pregame 4:50 pm tip at 5:00 pm.

KHAM – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Girls Basketball first round regional play vs Clear Lake pregame 4:50 pm tip at 5:00 pm

Lake Mills Stream – Lake Mills Girls Basketball first round regional play vs Central Springs pregame at 4:50 pm tip at 5:00 pm.