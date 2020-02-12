Latest IGHSAU Basketball Rankings

Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 21-0 1
2 Marquette Catholic 20-1 2
3 North Mahaska 18-2 3
4 Algona Bishop Garrigan 20-1 4
5 Montezuma 20-1 5
6 MMCRU 20-0 6
7 Saint Ansgar 18-2 7
8 Exira-EHK 19-1 8
9 Kingsley-Pierson 17-4 9
10 Springville 17-4 10
11 Burlington Notre Dame 17-4 11
12 Central Decatur 17-3 14
13 Central Elkader 18-3 15
14 AGWSR 16-5 NR
15 Clarksville 18-3 NR
Dropped Out: Woodbury Central (12), Colo-Nesco (13)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 21-0 1
2 West Hancock 21-1 2
3 North Linn 19-1 3
4 MFL-MarMac 18-2 4
5 Osage 19-2 5
6 West Branch 18-3 6
7 Mediapolis 20-1 7
8 Western Christian 14-7 8
9 Van Buren 19-3 10
10 Maquoketa Valley 17-4 10
11 Nodaway Valley 19-2 15
12 Logan-Magnolia 18-3 11
13 AHSTW 18-3 12
14 Emmetsburg 15-5 14
15 Panorama 18-3 13
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 19-1 1
2 Clear Lake 19-2 4
3 Bishop Heelan 16-4 2
4 Red Oak 18-3 7
5 North Polk 16-5 8
6 Roland-Story 17-3 3
7 Okoboji 20-1 9
8 Crestwood 17-4 5
9 Des Moines Christian 19-2 6
10 Davenport Assumption 12-7 10
11 Cherokee 15-5 13
12 Monticello 16-5 12
13 West Marshall 17-2 14
14 West Liberty 17-4 11
15 Unity Christian 15-6 NR
Dropped Out: Hampton-Dumont-CAL (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 19-0 1
2 Marion 19-0 2
3 Glenwood 21-0 3
4 Center Point-Urbana 19-1 4
5 Ballard 18-1 5
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 17-2 6
7 Lewis Central 15-5 7
8 Gilbert 17-3 8
9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 14-6 9
10 Central DeWitt 17-2 10
11 Keokuk 16-3 14
12 Grinnell 14-5 11
13 Mason City 10-10 13
14 ADM 14-5 NR
15 Maquoketa 16-5 NR
Dropped Out: Clear Creek-Amana (12), Knoxville (15)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 19-0 1
2 Dowling Catholic 17-3 2
3 Johnston 18-2 3
4 Waukee 17-2 4
5 Cedar Falls 16-4 7
6 Southeast Polk 17-3 5
7 Waterloo West 16-4 8
8 Davenport North 16-2 10
9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 17-3 6
10 Urbandale 14-6 9
11 West Des Moines Valley 13-7 11
12 Ankeny Centennial 11-9 12
13 Ames 10-10 13
14 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 15-5 14
15 Sioux City East 14-6 15
Dropped Out: None