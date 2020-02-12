Hancock County Man Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize

CLIVE, Iowa — A Hancock County man has won a $300,000 lottery prize.

Donald Sandry of Goodell won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$300,000 Platinum Cash” scratch game. Sandry purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s, 303 River Ave. S. in Belmond, and claimed his prize on Monday at lottery headquarters in Clive.

The $300,000 Platinum Cash scratch game is a $30 game that features eight top prizes of $300,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.39. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit www.ialottery.com.