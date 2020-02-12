Bulldogs Punch 5th Straight State Duals Ticket

The Lake Mills wrestling team has punched it’s school-record, 5th straight state duals tickets. The Bulldogs (29-4) did it in dominating fashion last night with wins over Wapsie Valley and #10 West Hancock (26-7). In the first dual of the night vs Wapsie Valley, Lake Mills fell down early losing the first two matches. After that, it was all business for the 5th rated Bulldogs, Lake Mills won the following 12 matches, and won the dual 67-10.

“We were really aggressive in the first dual and picked up a lot of pins. It was nice to get the ball rolling in the first dual, and it ended up carrying right into the finals dual.” – Lake Mills Coach, Alex Brandenburg

The win moved the Lake Mills into the Regional Finals and they would face conference foe, #10 West Hancock, who handled South Winneshiek in their first dual, 43-23. Lake Mills started the finals off hot winning the first 10 matches to take a 49-0 lead and seal the victory. The Eagles would win at 195, 220, and 285, three of the final four matches, making the final score 55-18.

“Our kids wrestled very well tonight, even in the matches they lost. I am very proud of the effort tonight and am happy for these kids that all their hard work has paid off”. – Lake Mills Coach, Alex Brandenburg

Lake Mills will now wrestle at the Iowa High School State Dual Wrestling Tournament which will take place on Wednesday, February 19th, inside Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines. KIOW will have full coverage of all four days at the state wrestling tournament, and for all local wrestlers.

“Our main goal for the season was to qualify for the State Duals. Our program has lost a lot of good wrestlers the past couple of seasons, but this group has really improved throughout the season and should be proud of what they have accomplished.” – Lake Mills Coach, Alex Brandenburg

#5 Lake Mills 67 vs Wapsie Valley 10

106 – Dawson Schmit (Wapsie) pinned Lucas Humphrey (LM) , 1:56.

113 – Isaiah Price (Wapsie) maj. dec. Kinser Hanson (LM), 9-1.

120 – Trae Butler (LM) pinned Cole Snyder(Wapsie), :50.

126- Jimmy Gallardo (LM) pinned Austin Hesse (Wapsie), :18.

132- Alex Beaty (LM) pinned Cannon Joerger(Wapsie), 1:33.

138- Dalton Thorson (LM) maj. dec. Reese Welcher (Wapsie), 11-3.

145- Brett Peterson (LM) pinned Brady Benning (Wapsie), 3:31.

152- Casey Hanson (LM) pinned Tylen Hirsch (Wapsie), 1:44.

160- Ashten Love (LM) dec. Brock Beesecker (Wapsie), 10-4.

170 – Elijah Wagner (LM) pinned Hunter Ackerman (Wapsie), 1:02.

182 – Drake Harnish (LM) pinned Isiah Morse (Wapsie), 1:58.

195- Brayden Lindeman (LM) pinned Keegon Brown (Wapsie),:56.

220- Riley Kirschbaum (LM) pinned Kaden Brady (Wapsie), :53.

285- Chris Jamtgaard (LM) won by forfeit.

#5 Lake Mills 55 #10 West Hancock 18

113- K. Hanson (LM) maj. dec. Derek Oberhelman (WH), 9-0.

120- Jack Ramaker (LM) pinned Isaac Madson(WH), 1:16.

126- Gallardo (LM) pinned Westin Schmid(WH),:55.

132- Beaty (LM) pinned Matt Larson(WH), 5:35.

138- Thorson (LM) dec. Kane Zuehl(WH), 6-0.

145- Peterson (LM) pinned Irvin Gomez(WH), 1:50.

152- C. Hanson (LM) dec. Bryer Subject(WH), 2-1.

160- Love (LM) pinned Justin Ausborn(WH), 1:15.

170- Wagner (LM) pinned Lian Martinez(WH), 1:06.

182- Harnish (LM) dec. Mathew Francis(WH), 10-7.

195- Tate Hagen (WH) pinned Lindeman(LM), 3:31.

220- Tanner Hagen (W)H pinned Kirschbaum(LM), 4:59.

285- Chandler Redenius (WH) pinned Jamtgaard(LM),:23.

106- Humphrey (LM) won by forfeit.