Top of Iowa Crowns Winter Sports Champions

With the 2019-2020 winter sports regular season coming to close tonight, the championships in girls & boys basketball and wrestling have already been crowned. Only two of the championships, West boys basketball and wrestling, had outright champions. Below you can see the final standing for each sport.
Wrestling TIC Conference Standings
Team TIC Record
- Osage 15-0 Conference Champion – Conference tournament Champ – Brent Jennings Co-Coach of the year
- Lake Mills 14-1
- West Hancock 12-3 Mark Sanger C0-Coach of the Year
- Nashua-Plainfield 11-3
- Central Springs 11-4
- Forest City 10-4
- Eagle Grove 8-7
- North-Butler-Clarksville 8-7
- GHV 7-8
- Northwood-Kensett 7-8
- Saint Ansgar 5-10
- Belmond-Klemme 3-12
- Newman Catholic 3-12
- West Fork 2-13
- North Union 1-11
- Rockford 0-14
West Division Boys Basketball
- Bishop Garrigan 15-1 Conference Champion – First NIC/TIC Title
- Lake Mills 14-2 – Best TIC Finish – tied for 3rd last year
- Forest City 12-4 – 39th straight year in the top three
- GHV 9-6 *still have one conference game
- West Hancock 9-7
- North Iowa 4-12
- Eagle Grove 3-12 *Still have one conference game
- Belmond-Klemme 3-13
- North Union 2-14
West Division Girls Basketball
- West Hancock 15-1 Co-conference Champion – 3rd season with at least a share
- Bishop Garrigan 15-1 Co-conference Champion – First NIC/TIC Title
- Forest City 11-5
- North Union 11-5
- GHV 6-9 *Still has one conference game remaining
- Belmond-Klemme 6-10
- Lake Mills 5-11
- Eagle Grove 2-13
- North Iowa 0-16
East Division Boys Basketball
- West Fork 15-1 Co-conference Champion 2nd straight season with at least a share
- Osage 15-1 Co-Conference Champion
- Saint Ansgar 10-6
- Newman Catholic 9-7
- Rockford 8-8
- Nashua-Plainfield 8-8
- North Butler 3-13
- Central Springs 3-13
- Northwood-Kensett 1-15
East Division Girls Basketball
- Osage 15-1 Co-conference Champion – 6 straight seasons with at least a share
- Saint Ansgar 15-1 Co-conference Champion
- Newman Catholic 11-5
- West Fork 10-6
- Central Springs 8-8
- North Bulter 6-10
- Nashua-Plainfield 4-12
- Rockford 3-13
- Northwood-Kensett 0-16