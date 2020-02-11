Military Museum Building Location Forum and Vote Scheduled

It began as a simple idea but has now become a large labor of love. The military museum hasn’t even broken ground and already veterans, those currently serving, and families of military service personnel have begun to contribute toward the project in numerous ways. The project has now even taken on a new problem, it’s too big for any single building on the Heritage Park of North Iowa campus.

Dawn Arispe is one of the originators of the idea behind the military museum. She is seeing tremendous growth on the local level that has far exceeded her expectations.

The museum or its official name, The Armed Forces Historical Center, now needs a home suitable for what has now become a larger than an imagined concept. The reason is due to area veterans who are stepping up ready to lend a hand.

So now planners must look beyond the current buildings on the Heritage Park grounds.

Arispe is inviting anyone interested in being a part of the new Military Museum is invited to a forum to look at the pros and cons of two building site locations on the grounds of the park. The meeting will be February 29th at the Forest City American Legion east of the Winnebago County Courthouse on Clark Street.

The meeting will begin at 10 am. Those with any questions should call Arispe at (641) 596-0527.