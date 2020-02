Kathryn “Kathy” Leigh Moore, 67, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at University of Iowa ICU with family by her side.

The family will host a Celebration of Life at The Red Shed Event Center, 908 2nd Street NW, Clarion, IA on Saturday, February 15, 2020 with a service at 2 pm and a remembrance social to follow.