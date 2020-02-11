HCHS Unveils New 3rd Floor Surgical Dept

In need of a major surgery? You now won’t have to travel far. Hancock County Health System’s newly advanced surgical department performed its first official surgery today in its new space. HCHS expanded its surgical services offerings and relocated to the third floor of the hospital in Britt. According to HCHS CEO Laura Zwiefel (zwee-ful), this expanded department is the first of four phases in an $8.4 million renovation project that began about 4 years ago.

The remainder of the project will be paid through general operations and fundraising efforts, which accumulates to about $967,000. The HCHS Foundation will kick off its capital campaign to raise at least $500,000. Currently, $105,000 has been gifted from Casey’s Charities, the HCHS Foundation and Auxiliary Volunteers.

Specifics of the $8.4 million construction project include: the relocation and expansion of the surgical services department, expansion of the emergency department, remodel of the main atrium lobby and relocation of the Senior Life Solutions outpatient program. Angela Lappe (lap-ee), the Process Excellence Coordinator for the project, tells how they worked meticulously with the architects, staff and patients to mock up their ideas and bring them to reality.

The new surgical services floor includes: a central monitoring station, 2 specialized sterile units, two major operating rooms, two minor procedure rooms, two post anesthesia recovery units, and four same-day-surgery rooms with private bathrooms. According to Zwiefel, this will allow HCHS to offer the latest advancements in surgical services.

The HCHS surgical department can now offer many different procedures including gall bladder, hernia, tonsillectomy, colonoscopy, gastroscopy, bowel resection, carpal tunnel, local nerve block, and other minor orthopedic surgeries.

The renovation project is expected to create up to 14 new positions including surgical and emergency department nurses, technicians, and administrative aides, plus the opportunity to recruit more specialists.