Voter Pre-Registration Now Open for NIACC Bond Special Election

Karla Weiss, Commissioner of Elections is issuing a reminder that the voter pre-registration deadline for the March 3, 2020, NIACC Special Election is February 21 at 5:00 pm. Voters may register in the Auditor’s office during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm. The office will be open Friday, February 21, 2020, until 5:00 pm.

Additional hours open:

*Friday, February 21, 2020, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Deadline to register and be listed in the Election Day registers. Also the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail.

*Monday, March 2, 2020, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm – Deadline to vote an absentee ballot in the County Auditor’s office and the deadline for an absentee voter to correct an incomplete affidavit envelope

*Tuesday, March 3, 2020, open 7:00 am to 8:00 pm – Polls open, return the absentee ballot to Auditor’s office.

Questions regarding absentee voting and pre-registration deadlines may be directed to the Auditor’s office at 641-585-3412.