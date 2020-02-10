Results from Class 2A Sectional 1 – Clear Lake

Results from Class 2A Sectional #1 hosted by Clear Lake. The top two place winner advanced to the district tournament.
106
- 1st Place – Jake Zabka of Algona
- 2nd Place – Zach Feld of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
- 3rd Place – Skyler Wright of Osage
- 4th Place – Robay Birri of Forest City
- 5th Place – Marcus Skidmore of Clear Lake
1st Place Match
- Jake Zabka (Algona) 28-9, Fr. over Zach Feld (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 17-24, So. (Fall 1:55)
113
- 1st Place – Kellen Moore of Forest City
- 2nd Place – Max Currier of Clear Lake
- 3rd Place – Jack Showalter of Hampton-Dumont
- 4th Place – Garrett Tusler of Osage
1st Place Match
- Kellen Moore (Forest City) 39-6, Fr. over Max Currier (Clear Lake) 32-9, Fr. (Dec 4-2)
120
- 1st Place – Nick Fox of Osage
- 2nd Place – Brock Moore of Forest City
- 3rd Place – Jakyb Kapp of Hampton-Dumont
- 4th Place – Hunter Penton of Algona
- 5th Place – AJ Tusha of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
- 6th Place – Roman Gabrielson of Clear Lake
1st Place Match
- Nick Fox (Osage) 41-6, Fr. over Brock Moore (Forest City) 37-11, Jr. (Fall 3:09)
126
- 1st Place – Joe Sullivan of Osage
- 2nd Place – Sam Nelson of Clear Lake
- 3rd Place – Ethan Sesker of Forest City
- 4th Place – Tomas Cavazos of Hampton-Dumont
- 5th Place – Drew Furst of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
1st Place Match
- Joe Sullivan (Osage) 44-4, Sr. over Sam Nelson (Clear Lake) 9-3, Jr. (MD 12-4)
132
- 1st Place – Averee Abben of Osage
- 2nd Place – Conner Morey of Clear Lake
- 3rd Place – Jaycob Martzahn of Hampton-Dumont
- 4th Place – Austin Kirschbaum of Forest City
- 5th Place – Trenton Robinson of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
1st Place Match
- Averee Abben (Osage) 14-1, Jr. over Conner Morey (Clear Lake) 29-10, Sr. (MD 13-2)
138
- 1st Place – Carl Barkema of Hampton-Dumont
- 2nd Place – Ryan Adams of Osage
- 3rd Place – Kaleb Umbaugh of Forest City
- 4th Place – Isaish Smith of Clear Lake
- 5th Place – Jacob Hasler of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
- 6th Place – Brandon Probasco of Algona
1st Place Match
- Carl Barkema (Hampton-Dumont) 38-9, So. over Ryan Adams (Osage) 37-13, Sr. (Dec 8-1)
145
- 1st Place – David Cornejo of Hampton-Dumont
- 2nd Place – Luke Brown of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
- 3rd Place – Brandon Harris of Algona
- 4th Place – Joey Potter of Osage
- 5th Place – Hayden Hoffmeyer of Forest City
- 6th Place – Caden Jones of Clear Lake
1st Place Match
- David Cornejo (Hampton-Dumont) 27-5, Jr. over Luke Brown (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 44-10, Sr. (MD 9-1)
152
- 1st Place – Kristian Gunderson of Forest City
- 2nd Place – Luke McKenna of Algona
- 3rd Place – Noah O`Malley of Osage
- 4th Place – Tate Schmitt of Hampton-Dumont
- 5th Place – Hunter Rieck of Clear Lake
1st Place Match
- Kristian Gunderson (Forest City) 38-13, Sr. over Luke McKenna (Algona) 23-14, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:52 (15-0))
160
- 1st Place – Zach Williams of Osage
- 2nd Place – Jared Shaw of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
- 3rd Place – Thomas Gansen of Clear Lake
- 4th Place – Hunter Berry of Algona
- 5th Place – Cadin Fleener of Forest City
- 6th Place – Braden Hansen of Hampton-Dumont
1st Place Match
- Zach Williams (Osage) 32-6, Sr. over Jared Shaw (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 38-7, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
170
- 1st Place – Spencer Mooberry of Osage
- 2nd Place – Adam Heflin of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
- 3rd Place – Collin Murphy of Algona
- 4th Place – Conner O`Tool of Clear Lake
- 5th Place – Blake Skjeie of Forest City
1st Place Match
- Spencer Mooberry (Osage) 31-1, Jr. over Adam Heflin (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 38-19, Sr. (Fall 1:37)
182
- 1st Place – Reese Moore of Forest City
- 2nd Place – Keaton Muller of Osage
- 3rd Place – Bryan Flores of Hampton-Dumont
- 4th Place – Nick Billings of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
- 5th Place – Spencer Long of Algona
- 6th Place – Austin Larson of Clear Lake
1st Place Match
- Reese Moore (Forest City) 41-3, So. over Keaton Muller (Osage) 32-17, Jr. (Fall 3:09)
195
- 1st Place – Cole Lewis of Algona
- 2nd Place – Dylan Kruckenberg of Clear Lake
- 3rd Place – Logan Walker of Hampton-Dumont
- 4th Place – Drake Freeman of Forest City
- 5th Place – Cole Jeffries of Osage
1st Place Match
- Cole Lewis (Algona) 31-8, Sr. over Dylan Kruckenberg (Clear Lake) 31-10, Sr. (SV-1 11-9)
220
- 1st Place – Andrew Hamilton of Algona
- 2nd Place – Barrett Muller of Osage
- 3rd Place – Isaac Heilskov of Hampton-Dumont
- 4th Place – Carson Buffington of Forest City
1st Place Match
- Andrew Hamilton (Algona) 35-1, Sr. over Barrett Muller (Osage) 20-6, Fr. (Fall 1:38)
285
- 1st Place – Austin Kelso of Forest City
- 2nd Place – Gavin Meints of Algona
- 3rd Place – Conner Smith of Osage
- 4th Place – Alex Koch of Hampton-Dumont
- 5th Place – Alex Flickinger of Clear Lake
1st Place Match
- Austin Kelso (Forest City) 39-9, Sr. over Gavin Meints (Algona) 30-7, Sr. (Fall 5:39)
Team Results – Top two teams advance to Regional Duals on Tuesday.