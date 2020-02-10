Parenting Workshop to Address Effective Discipline

The Parenting Workshop Tools for Effective Discipline will be held on Monday, February 24th from 6 pm to 8pm at the Forest City YMCA. Forest City Elementary k-5 Counselor Nancy Prohaska says a number of topics will be covered.

There will be a meal provided by Mitchell’s from 6 pm to 6:30 pm with the seminar from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. To pre-register, interested attendees should call the Forest City Elementary School at 585-2670. Walk-ins are welcome. The event is free of charge and daycare is available free of charge for all ages. All attendees will receive a free family day pass from the Forest City YMCA.