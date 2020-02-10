Forest City School Report Card is Positive

Schools in Iowa are given report cards that are indicative of their success and need for improvement. They are called the Iowa School Performance Profile. These allow a district to see what faults they have or measure their successes. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann explained that the district did very well in the profile.

These marks indicate that the district is headed in the right direction educationally. Lehmann had nothing but praise for his staff and the students.

The profile is composed of a number of different factors that are individually and collectively measured to achieve the final scores and ratings given out.

Overall Lehmann is pleased with the report. He believes that it reflects the high academic standards within the district. He does though, see room for improvement and has begun to work on those elements. Lehmann does not want to leave parents and guardians in the dark about the results.