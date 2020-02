BrickStreet Theater is hosting a Valentine’s Day Cabaret fundraiser on Friday, February 14th at the Boman Fine Arts Center. Julie and Sarah Keeley say the fun kicks off at 6:30 pm.

Seating for the event is limited to 100 people only. Tickets are $45 per person or $90 per couple. The menu consists of Swordfish steak, Bison medallions, or duck. Drinks are also on the menu. All the money raised goes to future BrickStreet Theater productions. Tickets are available at brickstreettheatre.org.