Results From Class 1A Sectional 1 – Lake Mills

106
- 1st Place – Kinser Hanson of Lake Mills
- 2nd Place – Treycen Rollene of Northwood-Kensett
1st Place Match
- Kinser Hanson (Lake Mills) 34-16, Fr. over Treycen Rollene (Northwood-Kensett) 38-16, Fr. (Fall 1:04)
113
- 1st Place – Clayton McDonough of Central Springs
- 2nd Place – Nathan Brumm of Saint Ansgar
- 3rd Place – Derek Oberhelman of West Hancock – Britt
- 4th Place – Dalton Logeman of Northwood-Kensett
- 5th Place – Geraldo Vazquez of Lake Mills
1st Place Match
- Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 43-0, So. over Nathan Brumm (Saint Ansgar) 25-22, So. (Fall 0:39)
120
- 1st Place – Bryce McDonough of Central Springs
- 2nd Place – Jack Ramaker of Lake Mills
- 3rd Place – Tate Mayer of Saint Ansgar
- 4th Place – Monte Sims of Northwood-Kensett
- 5th Place – Isaac Madson of West Hancock – Britt
1st Place Match
- Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) 43-3, So. over Jack Ramaker (Lake Mills) 38-10, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:18 (16-0))
126
- 1st Place – Brock Mathers of Central Springs
- 2nd Place – Jimmy Gallardo of Lake Mills
- 3rd Place – Matthew Hall of Saint Ansgar
- 4th Place – JD Beran of Riceville
- 5th Place – Hayden Moore of Northwood-Kensett
- 6th Place – Westin Schmid of West Hancock – Britt
1st Place Match
- Brock Mathers (Central Springs) 35-5, So. over Jimmy Gallardo (Lake Mills) 33-16, Sr. (MD 12-1)
132
- 1st Place – Caden Schrage of Northwood-Kensett
- 2nd Place – Alex Beaty of Lake Mills
- 3rd Place – Matt Larson of West Hancock – Britt
- 4th Place – Coy Smith of Newman Catholic – Mason City
- 5th Place – Bradley Hackenmiller of Saint Ansgar
- 6th Place – Jaxon Tate of Central Springs
1st Place Match
- Caden Schrage (Northwood-Kensett) 46-3, Sr. over Alex Beaty (Lake Mills) 16-13, Fr. (Dec 9-2)
138
- 1st Place – Dalton Thorson of Lake Mills
- 2nd Place – Drake Tiedemann of Northwood-Kensett
- 3rd Place – Derek Peterson of Saint Ansgar
- 4th Place – Kane Zuehl of West Hancock – Britt
- 5th Place – Devan Sonberg of Central Springs
- 6th Place – Isaiah Hill of Riceville
1st Place Match
- Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills) 37-11, Jr. over Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 38-4, So. (Dec 3-2
145
- 1st Place – Lawson Losee of Riceville
- 2nd Place – Brett Peterson of Lake Mills
- 3rd Place – Josiah Kliment of Northwood-Kensett
- 4th Place – Fabian Brandenburg of Newman Catholic – Mason City
- 5th Place – Peyton Strouth of Central Springs
- 6th Place – Irvin Gomez of West Hancock – Britt
1st Place Match
- Lawson Losee (Riceville) 39-3, So. over Brett Peterson (Lake Mills) 29-16, So. (MD 9-1)
152
- 1st Place – Casey Hanson of Lake Mills
- 2nd Place – Bryer Subject of West Hancock – Britt
- 3rd Place – Kaden Jacobsen of Central Springs
- 4th Place – Lorne Isler of Saint Ansgar
- 5th Place – Brandon Varner of Northwood-Kensett
- 6th Place – Nash Holmgaard of Newman Catholic – Mason City
1st Place Match
- Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) 39-6, Jr. over Kaden Jacobsen (Central Springs) 38-9, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
160
- 1st Place – Elijah Wagner of Lake Mills
- 2nd Place – Drew Fox of Riceville
- 3rd Place – Justin Ausborn of West Hancock – Britt
- 4th Place – Scott Heinselman of Newman Catholic – Mason City
1st Place Match
- Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) 41-2, Jr. over Drew Fox (Riceville) 30-3, Jr. (Dec 7-0)
170
- 1st Place – Mathew Francis of West Hancock – Britt
- 2nd Place – Ashten Love of Lake Mills
- 3rd Place – Max Howes of Central Springs
- 4th Place – Preston Isler of Saint Ansgar
- 5th Place – Holden Hensley of Newman Catholic – Mason City
1st Place Match
- Mathew Francis (West Hancock – Britt) 44-8, So. over Ashten Love (Lake Mills) 36-11, Sr. (Fall 2:22)
182
- 1st Place – Cole Kelly of West Hancock – Britt
- 2nd Place – Drake Harnish of Lake Mills
- 3rd Place – Connor Springer of Saint Ansgar
- 4th Place – Benjamin Navratil of Central Springs
- 5th Place – Nathaniel Bosch of Newman Catholic – Mason City
1st Place Match
- Cole Kelly (West Hancock – Britt) 32-4, Jr. over Drake Harnish (Lake Mills) 37-9, Sr. (Dec 8-2)
195
- 1st Place – Tate Hagen of West Hancock – Britt
- 2nd Place – Brayden Lindeman of Lake Mills
- 3rd Place – Henry Deteman of Newman Catholic – Mason City
- 4th Place – Colton O`Hern of Central Springs
1st Place Match
- Tate Hagen (West Hancock – Britt) 35-0, Sr. over Brayden Lindeman (Lake Mills) 24-21, Jr. (Fall 1:23)
220
- 1st Place – Gideon Rollene of Northwood-Kensett
- 2nd Place – Tanner Hagen of West Hancock – Britt
- 3rd Place – Mitchel Marr of Riceville
- 4th Place – Teddy Behrends of Central Springs
- 5th Place – Riley Kirschbaum of Lake Mills
- 6th Place – Sage Hulshizer of Saint Ansgar
1st Place Match
- Gideon Rollene (Northwood-Kensett) 43-0, Sr. over Tanner Hagen (West Hancock – Britt) 46-8, Sr. (Fall 3:52)
285
- 1st Place – Chandler Redenius of West Hancock – Britt
- 2nd Place – Chris Eastman of Riceville
- 3rd Place – Dalton Dewitt of Central Springs
- 4th Place – Ethan Thofson of Northwood-Kensett
- 5th Place – Logan Allison of Newman Catholic – Mason City
- 6th Place – Chris Jamtgaard of Lake Mills
1st Place Match
- Chandler Redenius (West Hancock – Britt) 45-3, Sr. over Chris Eastman (Riceville) 38-4, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
Team Results – Top Two Advance to Regional Duals on Tuesday Night
|1
|Lake Mills
|238.5
|2
|West Hancock – Britt
|198.0
|3
|Central Springs
|162.5
|4
|Northwood-Kensett
|141.0
|5
|Saint Ansgar
|118.0
|6
|Riceville
|85.0
|7
|Newman Catholic – Mason City
|70.0