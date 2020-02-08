Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the broadcast area beginning at midnight Sunday morning and continuing until 3 pm Sunday afternoon. Snow will be developing Saturday night and persist into Sunday over northern Iowa and southern Minnesota. Moderate to locally heavy accumulations are possible. A wintry mix of precipitation is possible mostly in the southern portions of the broadcast area. The entire area may be subject to freezing drizzle with minor ice accumulations possible. Total storm accumulations will vary from south to north from 4 to 8 inches respectively.

Forecasters also predict that increasing north winds on Sunday may cause blowing and drifting snow. This may create snow-covered and icy roads which may make travel hazardous.

As the chances for precipitation decreasing from 100% to 60% through the afternoon on Sunday, so will the temperatures. The area may reach 29 degrees by noon, but temperatures will fall to 22 by 5 pm at the latest.

During the storm, travel is discouraged as white-out or blizzard conditions may occur. Wind speeds reaching 24 mph may blow fallen snow around in combination with falling snow.

Stay with kiow.com or KIOW for further weather information as it develops.