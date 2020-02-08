Area Volunteers Needed to Count Frogs and Toads

Iowa’s Frog and Toad Call survey is looking for some new citizen scientists that would enjoy exploring Iowa at night and learning to identify wildlife by sound. The survey, that monitors frog and toad population trends across the state, has been going strong since 1991 and could use some new volunteers to replace retirees and add to the 500+ wetlands that are surveyed each year. New participants can choose an existing route that is currently without a monitor or can work with the survey coordinator to design a new route.

There are spaces available in all three frog and toad training workshops being held in Ringgold, Des Moines, and Palo Alto Counties:

Frog and Toad Call Survey Workshops

Attending a workshop is required to participate in the Frog and Toad Call Survey.

March 30 : Dragoon Trace Nature Center; Ringgold County Conservation, Mount Ayr, IA, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

: Dragoon Trace Nature Center; Ringgold County Conservation, Mount Ayr, IA, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 10 : Starr’s Cave Nature Center, Des Moines County Conservation, Burlington, IA, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

: Starr’s Cave Nature Center, Des Moines County Conservation, Burlington, IA, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 14: Lost Island Nature Center, Palo Alto County Conservation Board, Ruthven IA, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.

There is a $5 fee to cover workshop materials. At the workshop, participants will learn about how to conduct the survey, how to identify Iowa’s 16 frog and toad species by sight and sound and will get an opportunity to test their newly learned skills at a wetland. The training is most appropriate for adults. Thank you to Ringgold, Des Moines and Palo Alto Counties for partnering to host these workshops! For more information, visit the Volunteer Wildlife Monitoring Program webpage.