Snow Emergenicies Declared in Several Area Cities

With the issuance of a Winter Storm Warning for the area beginning at midnight Sunday morning and continuing until 3 pm Sunday afternoon, several area cities have declared Snow Emergencies. Forest City, Whittemore, Algona, Burt, Titonka, Lake Mills, Britt, Buffalo Center, Thompson, and Garner have taken such actions in preparation for the storm.

In Forest City, Whittemore, Burt, and Titonka, vehicles must be off city streets overnight and into the day to allow for city snow removal vehicles to clear the roads. Many other locations are asking that parking be restricted until the streets have been cleared.

The area is expected to receive 4 to 8 inches of new snow beginning Saturday night and continuing through Sunday afternoon. Blizzard like conditions may occur from falling and drifting snow in combination with winds reaching 24 miles per hour at times. Travel is being discouraged during the snowstorm.