Results From Class 2A Sectional 1

February 8, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Uncategorized Comments Off on Results From Class 2A Sectional 1
These are the results from Clear Lake – The top two in each weight class will advance to the District tournament in Algona on Saturday, February 15th

106

  • 1st Place – Jake Zabka of Algona
  • 2nd Place – Zach Feld of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
  • 3rd Place – Skyler Wright of Osage
  • 4th Place – Robay Birri of Forest City
  • 5th Place – Marcus Skidmore of Clear Lake

1st Place Match

  • Jake Zabka (Algona) 28-9, Fr. over Zach Feld (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 17-24, So. (Fall 1:55)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Zach Feld (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 17-24, So. over Skyler Wright (Osage) 17-31, So. (NC)

3rd Place Match

  • Skyler Wright (Osage) 17-31, So. over Robay Birri (Forest City) 21-29, Fr. (Fall 3:50)

5th Place Match

  • Marcus Skidmore (Clear Lake) 7-31, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

113

  • 1st Place – Kellen Moore of Forest City
  • 2nd Place – Max Currier of Clear Lake
  • 3rd Place – Jack Showalter of Hampton-Dumont
  • 4th Place – Garrett Tusler of Osage

1st Place Match

  • Kellen Moore (Forest City) 39-6, Fr. over Max Currier (Clear Lake) 32-9, Fr. (Dec 4-2)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Max Currier (Clear Lake) 32-9, Fr. over Jack Showalter (Hampton-Dumont) 34-11, So. (NC)

3rd Place Match

  • Jack Showalter (Hampton-Dumont) 34-11, So. over Garrett Tusler (Osage) 16-15, Fr. (Fall 0:27)

5th Place Match

  • () , . over () , . (Bye)

120

  • 1st Place – Nick Fox of Osage
  • 2nd Place – Brock Moore of Forest City
  • 3rd Place – Jakyb Kapp of Hampton-Dumont
  • 4th Place – Hunter Penton of Algona
  • 5th Place – AJ Tusha of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
  • 6th Place – Roman Gabrielson of Clear Lake

1st Place Match

  • Nick Fox (Osage) 41-6, Fr. over Brock Moore (Forest City) 37-11, Jr. (Fall 3:09)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Brock Moore (Forest City) 37-11, Jr. over Jakyb Kapp (Hampton-Dumont) 35-12, So. (NC)

3rd Place Match

  • Jakyb Kapp (Hampton-Dumont) 35-12, So. over Hunter Penton (Algona) 9-13, Fr. (Fall 1:03)

5th Place Match

  • AJ Tusha (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 31-22, Fr. over Roman Gabrielson (Clear Lake) 8-21, Fr. (Fall 1:29)

126

  • 1st Place – Joe Sullivan of Osage
  • 2nd Place – Sam Nelson of Clear Lake
  • 3rd Place – Ethan Sesker of Forest City
  • 4th Place – Tomas Cavazos of Hampton-Dumont
  • 5th Place – Drew Furst of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

1st Place Match

  • Joe Sullivan (Osage) 44-4, Sr. over Sam Nelson (Clear Lake) 9-3, Jr. (MD 12-4)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Sam Nelson (Clear Lake) 9-3, Jr. over Ethan Sesker (Forest City) 23-16, So. (NC)

3rd Place Match

  • Ethan Sesker (Forest City) 23-16, So. over Tomas Cavazos (Hampton-Dumont) 19-5, Jr. (Fall 1:07)

5th Place Match

  • Drew Furst (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 32-17, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

132

  • 1st Place – Averee Abben of Osage
  • 2nd Place – Conner Morey of Clear Lake
  • 3rd Place – Jaycob Martzahn of Hampton-Dumont
  • 4th Place – Austin Kirschbaum of Forest City
  • 5th Place – Trenton Robinson of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

1st Place Match

  • Averee Abben (Osage) 14-1, Jr. over Conner Morey (Clear Lake) 29-10, Sr. (MD 13-2)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Conner Morey (Clear Lake) 29-10, Sr. over Jaycob Martzahn (Hampton-Dumont) 39-6, Sr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

  • Jaycob Martzahn (Hampton-Dumont) 39-6, Sr. over Austin Kirschbaum (Forest City) 22-17, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

  • Trenton Robinson (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 4-21, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

138

  • 1st Place – Carl Barkema of Hampton-Dumont
  • 2nd Place – Ryan Adams of Osage
  • 3rd Place – Kaleb Umbaugh of Forest City
  • 4th Place – Isaish Smith of Clear Lake
  • 5th Place – Jacob Hasler of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
  • 6th Place – Brandon Probasco of Algona

1st Place Match

  • Carl Barkema (Hampton-Dumont) 38-9, So. over Ryan Adams (Osage) 37-13, Sr. (Dec 8-1)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Ryan Adams (Osage) 37-13, Sr. over Kaleb Umbaugh (Forest City) 27-14, Jr. (Fall 0:24)

3rd Place Match

  • Kaleb Umbaugh (Forest City) 27-14, Jr. over Isaish Smith (Clear Lake) 14-24, Sr. (Fall 4:41)

5th Place Match

  • Jacob Hasler (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 9-16, So. over Brandon Probasco (Algona) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:56)

145

  • 1st Place – David Cornejo of Hampton-Dumont
  • 2nd Place – Luke Brown of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
  • 3rd Place – Brandon Harris of Algona
  • 4th Place – Joey Potter of Osage
  • 5th Place – Hayden Hoffmeyer of Forest City
  • 6th Place – Caden Jones of Clear Lake

1st Place Match

  • David Cornejo (Hampton-Dumont) 27-5, Jr. over Luke Brown (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 44-10, Sr. (MD 9-1)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Luke Brown (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 44-10, Sr. over Brandon Harris (Algona) 23-18, So. (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Brandon Harris (Algona) 23-18, So. over Joey Potter (Osage) 24-22, So. (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match

  • Hayden Hoffmeyer (Forest City) 22-15, So. over Caden Jones (Clear Lake) 8-15, Jr. (Dec 7-2)

152

  • 1st Place – Kristian Gunderson of Forest City
  • 2nd Place – Luke McKenna of Algona
  • 3rd Place – Noah O`Malley of Osage
  • 4th Place – Tate Schmitt of Hampton-Dumont
  • 5th Place – Hunter Rieck of Clear Lake

1st Place Match

  • Kristian Gunderson (Forest City) 38-13, Sr. over Luke McKenna (Algona) 23-14, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:52 (15-0))

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Luke McKenna (Algona) 23-14, Sr. over Noah O`Malley (Osage) 30-18, So. (NC)

3rd Place Match

  • Noah O`Malley (Osage) 30-18, So. over Tate Schmitt (Hampton-Dumont) 15-26, So. (Fall 2:56)

5th Place Match

  • Hunter Rieck (Clear Lake) 13-10, So. over () , . (Bye)

160

  • 1st Place – Zach Williams of Osage
  • 2nd Place – Jared Shaw of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
  • 3rd Place – Thomas Gansen of Clear Lake
  • 4th Place – Hunter Berry of Algona
  • 5th Place – Cadin Fleener of Forest City
  • 6th Place – Braden Hansen of Hampton-Dumont

1st Place Match

  • Zach Williams (Osage) 32-6, Sr. over Jared Shaw (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 38-7, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Jared Shaw (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 38-7, Sr. over Thomas Gansen (Clear Lake) 32-6, Jr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

  • Thomas Gansen (Clear Lake) 32-6, Jr. over Hunter Berry (Algona) 23-14, Jr. (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match

  • Cadin Fleener (Forest City) 21-12, So. over Braden Hansen (Hampton-Dumont) 29-19, So. (For.)

170

  • 1st Place – Spencer Mooberry of Osage
  • 2nd Place – Adam Heflin of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
  • 3rd Place – Collin Murphy of Algona
  • 4th Place – Conner O`Tool of Clear Lake
  • 5th Place – Blake Skjeie of Forest City

1st Place Match

  • Spencer Mooberry (Osage) 31-1, Jr. over Adam Heflin (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 38-19, Sr. (Fall 1:37)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Adam Heflin (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 38-19, Sr. over Collin Murphy (Algona) 23-14, Sr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

  • Collin Murphy (Algona) 23-14, Sr. over Conner O`Tool (Clear Lake) 23-17, Sr. (SV-1 5-3)

5th Place Match

  • Blake Skjeie (Forest City) 16-30, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

182

  • 1st Place – Reese Moore of Forest City
  • 2nd Place – Keaton Muller of Osage
  • 3rd Place – Bryan Flores of Hampton-Dumont
  • 4th Place – Nick Billings of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
  • 5th Place – Spencer Long of Algona
  • 6th Place – Austin Larson of Clear Lake

1st Place Match

  • Reese Moore (Forest City) 41-3, So. over Keaton Muller (Osage) 32-17, Jr. (Fall 3:09)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Keaton Muller (Osage) 32-17, Jr. over Bryan Flores (Hampton-Dumont) 19-9, Jr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

  • Bryan Flores (Hampton-Dumont) 19-9, Jr. over Nick Billings (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 25-20, Sr. (Fall 2:21)

5th Place Match

  • Spencer Long (Algona) 22-17, Jr. over Austin Larson (Clear Lake) 10-24, . (Fall 3:25)

195

  • 1st Place – Cole Lewis of Algona
  • 2nd Place – Dylan Kruckenberg of Clear Lake
  • 3rd Place – Logan Walker of Hampton-Dumont
  • 4th Place – Drake Freeman of Forest City
  • 5th Place – Cole Jeffries of Osage

1st Place Match

  • Cole Lewis (Algona) 31-8, Sr. over Dylan Kruckenberg (Clear Lake) 31-10, Sr. (SV-1 11-9)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Dylan Kruckenberg (Clear Lake) 31-10, Sr. over Logan Walker (Hampton-Dumont) 30-19, Sr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

  • Logan Walker (Hampton-Dumont) 30-19, Sr. over Drake Freeman (Forest City) 20-22, Jr. (Fall 5:10)

5th Place Match

  • Cole Jeffries (Osage) 3-2, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

220

  • 1st Place – Andrew Hamilton of Algona
  • 2nd Place – Barrett Muller of Osage
  • 3rd Place – Isaac Heilskov of Hampton-Dumont
  • 4th Place – Carson Buffington of Forest City

1st Place Match

  • Andrew Hamilton (Algona) 35-1, Sr. over Barrett Muller (Osage) 20-6, Fr. (Fall 1:38)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Barrett Muller (Osage) 20-6, Fr. over Isaac Heilskov (Hampton-Dumont) 11-14, So. (NC)

3rd Place Match

  • Isaac Heilskov (Hampton-Dumont) 11-14, So. over Carson Buffington (Forest City) 6-26, So. (Fall 1:15)

5th Place Match

  • () , . over () , . (Bye)

285

  • 1st Place – Austin Kelso of Forest City
  • 2nd Place – Gavin Meints of Algona
  • 3rd Place – Conner Smith of Osage
  • 4th Place – Alex Koch of Hampton-Dumont
  • 5th Place – Alex Flickinger of Clear Lake

1st Place Match

  • Austin Kelso (Forest City) 39-9, Sr. over Gavin Meints (Algona) 30-7, Sr. (Fall 5:39)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Gavin Meints (Algona) 30-7, Sr. over Conner Smith (Osage) 26-23, Sr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

  • Conner Smith (Osage) 26-23, Sr. over Alex Koch (Hampton-Dumont) 17-25, So. (Dec 6-2)

5th Place Match

  • Alex Flickinger (Clear Lake) 5-26, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

Team Results – Top two teams advance to regional dual on Tuesday, Feburary 11th

1 Osage 235.5

2 Forest City 203.5

3 Algona 162.0

3 Hampton-Dumont 162.0

5 Clear Lake 133.0

6 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 107.0