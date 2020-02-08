Results From Class 2A Sectional 1

These are the results from Clear Lake – The top two in each weight class will advance to the District tournament in Algona on Saturday, February 15th
106
- 1st Place – Jake Zabka of Algona
- 2nd Place – Zach Feld of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
- 3rd Place – Skyler Wright of Osage
- 4th Place – Robay Birri of Forest City
- 5th Place – Marcus Skidmore of Clear Lake
1st Place Match
- Jake Zabka (Algona) 28-9, Fr. over Zach Feld (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 17-24, So. (Fall 1:55)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Zach Feld (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 17-24, So. over Skyler Wright (Osage) 17-31, So. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Skyler Wright (Osage) 17-31, So. over Robay Birri (Forest City) 21-29, Fr. (Fall 3:50)
5th Place Match
- Marcus Skidmore (Clear Lake) 7-31, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
113
- 1st Place – Kellen Moore of Forest City
- 2nd Place – Max Currier of Clear Lake
- 3rd Place – Jack Showalter of Hampton-Dumont
- 4th Place – Garrett Tusler of Osage
1st Place Match
- Kellen Moore (Forest City) 39-6, Fr. over Max Currier (Clear Lake) 32-9, Fr. (Dec 4-2)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Max Currier (Clear Lake) 32-9, Fr. over Jack Showalter (Hampton-Dumont) 34-11, So. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Jack Showalter (Hampton-Dumont) 34-11, So. over Garrett Tusler (Osage) 16-15, Fr. (Fall 0:27)
5th Place Match
- () , . over () , . (Bye)
120
- 1st Place – Nick Fox of Osage
- 2nd Place – Brock Moore of Forest City
- 3rd Place – Jakyb Kapp of Hampton-Dumont
- 4th Place – Hunter Penton of Algona
- 5th Place – AJ Tusha of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
- 6th Place – Roman Gabrielson of Clear Lake
1st Place Match
- Nick Fox (Osage) 41-6, Fr. over Brock Moore (Forest City) 37-11, Jr. (Fall 3:09)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Brock Moore (Forest City) 37-11, Jr. over Jakyb Kapp (Hampton-Dumont) 35-12, So. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Jakyb Kapp (Hampton-Dumont) 35-12, So. over Hunter Penton (Algona) 9-13, Fr. (Fall 1:03)
5th Place Match
- AJ Tusha (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 31-22, Fr. over Roman Gabrielson (Clear Lake) 8-21, Fr. (Fall 1:29)
126
- 1st Place – Joe Sullivan of Osage
- 2nd Place – Sam Nelson of Clear Lake
- 3rd Place – Ethan Sesker of Forest City
- 4th Place – Tomas Cavazos of Hampton-Dumont
- 5th Place – Drew Furst of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
1st Place Match
- Joe Sullivan (Osage) 44-4, Sr. over Sam Nelson (Clear Lake) 9-3, Jr. (MD 12-4)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Sam Nelson (Clear Lake) 9-3, Jr. over Ethan Sesker (Forest City) 23-16, So. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Ethan Sesker (Forest City) 23-16, So. over Tomas Cavazos (Hampton-Dumont) 19-5, Jr. (Fall 1:07)
5th Place Match
- Drew Furst (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 32-17, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
132
- 1st Place – Averee Abben of Osage
- 2nd Place – Conner Morey of Clear Lake
- 3rd Place – Jaycob Martzahn of Hampton-Dumont
- 4th Place – Austin Kirschbaum of Forest City
- 5th Place – Trenton Robinson of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
1st Place Match
- Averee Abben (Osage) 14-1, Jr. over Conner Morey (Clear Lake) 29-10, Sr. (MD 13-2)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Conner Morey (Clear Lake) 29-10, Sr. over Jaycob Martzahn (Hampton-Dumont) 39-6, Sr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Jaycob Martzahn (Hampton-Dumont) 39-6, Sr. over Austin Kirschbaum (Forest City) 22-17, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
- Trenton Robinson (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 4-21, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
138
- 1st Place – Carl Barkema of Hampton-Dumont
- 2nd Place – Ryan Adams of Osage
- 3rd Place – Kaleb Umbaugh of Forest City
- 4th Place – Isaish Smith of Clear Lake
- 5th Place – Jacob Hasler of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
- 6th Place – Brandon Probasco of Algona
1st Place Match
- Carl Barkema (Hampton-Dumont) 38-9, So. over Ryan Adams (Osage) 37-13, Sr. (Dec 8-1)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Ryan Adams (Osage) 37-13, Sr. over Kaleb Umbaugh (Forest City) 27-14, Jr. (Fall 0:24)
3rd Place Match
- Kaleb Umbaugh (Forest City) 27-14, Jr. over Isaish Smith (Clear Lake) 14-24, Sr. (Fall 4:41)
5th Place Match
- Jacob Hasler (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 9-16, So. over Brandon Probasco (Algona) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:56)
145
- 1st Place – David Cornejo of Hampton-Dumont
- 2nd Place – Luke Brown of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
- 3rd Place – Brandon Harris of Algona
- 4th Place – Joey Potter of Osage
- 5th Place – Hayden Hoffmeyer of Forest City
- 6th Place – Caden Jones of Clear Lake
1st Place Match
- David Cornejo (Hampton-Dumont) 27-5, Jr. over Luke Brown (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 44-10, Sr. (MD 9-1)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Luke Brown (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 44-10, Sr. over Brandon Harris (Algona) 23-18, So. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
- Brandon Harris (Algona) 23-18, So. over Joey Potter (Osage) 24-22, So. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
- Hayden Hoffmeyer (Forest City) 22-15, So. over Caden Jones (Clear Lake) 8-15, Jr. (Dec 7-2)
152
- 1st Place – Kristian Gunderson of Forest City
- 2nd Place – Luke McKenna of Algona
- 3rd Place – Noah O`Malley of Osage
- 4th Place – Tate Schmitt of Hampton-Dumont
- 5th Place – Hunter Rieck of Clear Lake
1st Place Match
- Kristian Gunderson (Forest City) 38-13, Sr. over Luke McKenna (Algona) 23-14, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:52 (15-0))
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Luke McKenna (Algona) 23-14, Sr. over Noah O`Malley (Osage) 30-18, So. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Noah O`Malley (Osage) 30-18, So. over Tate Schmitt (Hampton-Dumont) 15-26, So. (Fall 2:56)
5th Place Match
- Hunter Rieck (Clear Lake) 13-10, So. over () , . (Bye)
160
- 1st Place – Zach Williams of Osage
- 2nd Place – Jared Shaw of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
- 3rd Place – Thomas Gansen of Clear Lake
- 4th Place – Hunter Berry of Algona
- 5th Place – Cadin Fleener of Forest City
- 6th Place – Braden Hansen of Hampton-Dumont
1st Place Match
- Zach Williams (Osage) 32-6, Sr. over Jared Shaw (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 38-7, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Jared Shaw (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 38-7, Sr. over Thomas Gansen (Clear Lake) 32-6, Jr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Thomas Gansen (Clear Lake) 32-6, Jr. over Hunter Berry (Algona) 23-14, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
- Cadin Fleener (Forest City) 21-12, So. over Braden Hansen (Hampton-Dumont) 29-19, So. (For.)
170
- 1st Place – Spencer Mooberry of Osage
- 2nd Place – Adam Heflin of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
- 3rd Place – Collin Murphy of Algona
- 4th Place – Conner O`Tool of Clear Lake
- 5th Place – Blake Skjeie of Forest City
1st Place Match
- Spencer Mooberry (Osage) 31-1, Jr. over Adam Heflin (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 38-19, Sr. (Fall 1:37)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Adam Heflin (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 38-19, Sr. over Collin Murphy (Algona) 23-14, Sr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Collin Murphy (Algona) 23-14, Sr. over Conner O`Tool (Clear Lake) 23-17, Sr. (SV-1 5-3)
5th Place Match
- Blake Skjeie (Forest City) 16-30, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
182
- 1st Place – Reese Moore of Forest City
- 2nd Place – Keaton Muller of Osage
- 3rd Place – Bryan Flores of Hampton-Dumont
- 4th Place – Nick Billings of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
- 5th Place – Spencer Long of Algona
- 6th Place – Austin Larson of Clear Lake
1st Place Match
- Reese Moore (Forest City) 41-3, So. over Keaton Muller (Osage) 32-17, Jr. (Fall 3:09)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Keaton Muller (Osage) 32-17, Jr. over Bryan Flores (Hampton-Dumont) 19-9, Jr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Bryan Flores (Hampton-Dumont) 19-9, Jr. over Nick Billings (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) 25-20, Sr. (Fall 2:21)
5th Place Match
- Spencer Long (Algona) 22-17, Jr. over Austin Larson (Clear Lake) 10-24, . (Fall 3:25)
195
- 1st Place – Cole Lewis of Algona
- 2nd Place – Dylan Kruckenberg of Clear Lake
- 3rd Place – Logan Walker of Hampton-Dumont
- 4th Place – Drake Freeman of Forest City
- 5th Place – Cole Jeffries of Osage
1st Place Match
- Cole Lewis (Algona) 31-8, Sr. over Dylan Kruckenberg (Clear Lake) 31-10, Sr. (SV-1 11-9)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Dylan Kruckenberg (Clear Lake) 31-10, Sr. over Logan Walker (Hampton-Dumont) 30-19, Sr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Logan Walker (Hampton-Dumont) 30-19, Sr. over Drake Freeman (Forest City) 20-22, Jr. (Fall 5:10)
5th Place Match
- Cole Jeffries (Osage) 3-2, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
220
- 1st Place – Andrew Hamilton of Algona
- 2nd Place – Barrett Muller of Osage
- 3rd Place – Isaac Heilskov of Hampton-Dumont
- 4th Place – Carson Buffington of Forest City
1st Place Match
- Andrew Hamilton (Algona) 35-1, Sr. over Barrett Muller (Osage) 20-6, Fr. (Fall 1:38)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Barrett Muller (Osage) 20-6, Fr. over Isaac Heilskov (Hampton-Dumont) 11-14, So. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Isaac Heilskov (Hampton-Dumont) 11-14, So. over Carson Buffington (Forest City) 6-26, So. (Fall 1:15)
5th Place Match
- () , . over () , . (Bye)
285
- 1st Place – Austin Kelso of Forest City
- 2nd Place – Gavin Meints of Algona
- 3rd Place – Conner Smith of Osage
- 4th Place – Alex Koch of Hampton-Dumont
- 5th Place – Alex Flickinger of Clear Lake
1st Place Match
- Austin Kelso (Forest City) 39-9, Sr. over Gavin Meints (Algona) 30-7, Sr. (Fall 5:39)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Gavin Meints (Algona) 30-7, Sr. over Conner Smith (Osage) 26-23, Sr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Conner Smith (Osage) 26-23, Sr. over Alex Koch (Hampton-Dumont) 17-25, So. (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
- Alex Flickinger (Clear Lake) 5-26, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
Team Results – Top two teams advance to regional dual on Tuesday, Feburary 11th
1 Osage 235.5
2 Forest City 203.5
3 Algona 162.0
3 Hampton-Dumont 162.0
5 Clear Lake 133.0
6 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 107.0