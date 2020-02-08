Results From Class 1A Sectional 9

February 8, 2020

These are the results from sectional #9 in Class 1A hosted by Manson-Northwest Webster. The top two from each weight class will now wrestle Saturday, February 15th in Sioux Rapids.

BOLD = Moving on 

106

  • 1st Place – Donavon Hanson of West Bend-Mallard
  • 2nd Place – Tyce Ruffridge of Pocahontas Area
  • 3rd Place – Kaden Pritchard of Eagle Grove
  • 4th Place – Ronnie Orres of St. Edmond – Ft. Dodge
  • 5th Place – Rigo Bobadilla of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  • 6th Place – Taylor Nelson of Belmond-Klemme

1st Place Match

  • Donavon Hanson (West Bend-Mallard) 26-2, Jr. over Tyce Ruffridge (Pocahontas Area) 34-10, So. (MD 10-1)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Tyce Ruffridge (Pocahontas Area) 34-10, So. over Kaden Pritchard (Eagle Grove) 38-7, Fr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

  • Kaden Pritchard (Eagle Grove) 38-7, Fr. over Ronnie Orres (St. Edmond – Ft. Dodge) 20-15, Fr. (Fall 4:56)

5th Place Match

  • Rigo Bobadilla (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 21-17, Fr. over Taylor Nelson (Belmond-Klemme) 9-18, Sr. (Fall 0:30)

113

  • 1st Place – Tyler Stein of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  • 2nd Place – Jacob Graham of Eagle Grove
  • 3rd Place – Ethan Egli of Manson – NW Webster
  • 4th Place – Lucas Fehr of West Bend-Mallard
  • 5th Place – Carter Beschorner of Pocahontas Area

1st Place Match

  • Tyler Stein (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 25-11, Sr. over Ethan Egli (Manson – NW Webster) 30-19, Fr. (Fall 0:52)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Jacob Graham (Eagle Grove) 11-13, Sr. over Ethan Egli (Manson – NW Webster) 30-19, Fr. (MD 13-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Jacob Graham (Eagle Grove) 11-13, Sr. over Lucas Fehr (West Bend-Mallard) 24-17, Fr. (Fall 0:46)

5th Place Match

  • Carter Beschorner (Pocahontas Area) 7-28, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

120

  • 1st Place – Gabe Rolon of Eagle Grove
  • 2nd Place – Cale Kirstein of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  • 3rd Place – Nathan Thoma of Manson – NW Webster
  • 4th Place – Garrett Fehr of West Bend-Mallard
  • 5th Place – Joel Carranza of Pocahontas Area
  • 6th Place – Kaedon Furman of Belmond-Klemme

1st Place Match

  • Gabe Rolon (Eagle Grove) 38-7, Jr. over Cale Kirstein (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 22-25, Fr. (Fall 2:26)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Cale Kirstein (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 22-25, Fr. over Nathan Thoma (Manson – NW Webster) 35-11, Jr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

  • Nathan Thoma (Manson – NW Webster) 35-11, Jr. over Garrett Fehr (West Bend-Mallard) 8-26, Fr. (MD 12-0)

5th Place Match

  • Joel Carranza (Pocahontas Area) 8-23, Fr. over Kaedon Furman (Belmond-Klemme) 10-30, Fr. (Fall 4:29)

126

  • 1st Place – Carson Collins of Manson – NW Webster
  • 2nd Place – Kaden Hanson of Belmond-Klemme
  • 3rd Place – Tomas Rolon of Eagle Grove
  • 4th Place – Ethan Traub of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  • 5th Place – Aaron Massner of West Bend-Mallard

1st Place Match

  • Carson Collins (Manson – NW Webster) 38-5, Sr. over Kaden Hanson (Belmond-Klemme) 28-11, Fr. (Fall 0:49)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Kaden Hanson (Belmond-Klemme) 28-11, Fr. over Tomas Rolon (Eagle Grove) 23-8, Jr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

  • Tomas Rolon (Eagle Grove) 23-8, Jr. over Ethan Traub (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 27-23, Fr. (Fall 4:44)

5th Place Match

  • Aaron Massner (West Bend-Mallard) 16-15, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

132

  • 1st Place – Daniel Thoma of Manson – NW Webster
  • 2nd Place – Josh Graham of Eagle Grove
  • 3rd Place – Brandon Lenz of Pocahontas Area
  • 4th Place – Ben Oehlert of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  • 5th Place – Dawson Summers of Belmond-Klemme
  • 6th Place – Tyler Banwart of West Bend-Mallard

1st Place Match

  • Daniel Thoma (Manson – NW Webster) 29-11, Jr. over Josh Graham (Eagle Grove) 29-26, Sr. (Dec 3-0)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Josh Graham (Eagle Grove) 29-26, Sr. over Brandon Lenz (Pocahontas Area) 28-22, So. (NC)

3rd Place Match

  • Brandon Lenz (Pocahontas Area) 28-22, So. over Ben Oehlert (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 12-18, Sr. (Fall 0:48)

5th Place Match

  • Dawson Summers (Belmond-Klemme) 13-25, Sr. over Tyler Banwart (West Bend-Mallard) 4-11, Fr. (Fall 1:00)

138

  • 1st Place – Remington Hanson of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  • 2nd Place – Ian Kohnen of Manson – NW Webster
  • 3rd Place – Nolan Blair of West Bend-Mallard
  • 4th Place – Andrew Dencklau of Eagle Grove
  • 5th Place – Gunner Thompson of Belmond-Klemme
  • 6th Place – Cayne Reed of St. Edmond – Ft. Dodge

1st Place Match

  • Remington Hanson (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 25-5, Jr. over Ian Kohnen (Manson – NW Webster) 33-14, Fr. (Fall 5:46)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Ian Kohnen (Manson – NW Webster) 33-14, Fr. over Nolan Blair (West Bend-Mallard) 13-9, Sr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

  • Nolan Blair (West Bend-Mallard) 13-9, Sr. over Andrew Dencklau (Eagle Grove) 19-27, So. (Fall 0:33)

5th Place Match

  • Gunner Thompson (Belmond-Klemme) 13-19, Fr. over Cayne Reed (St. Edmond – Ft. Dodge) 2-21, So. (Fall 5:31)

145

  • 1st Place – Mark Dawson of Eagle Grove
  • 2nd Place – Reed Abbas of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  • 3rd Place – Bryson Warren of Belmond-Klemme
  • 4th Place – Logan Crouse of Manson – NW Webster
  • 5th Place – Johnny Dickerson of St. Edmond – Ft. Dodge
  • 6th Place – Damon Fehr of West Bend-Mallard

1st Place Match

  • Mark Dawson (Eagle Grove) 49-4, Sr. over Reed Abbas (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 36-8, Jr. (Fall 4:50)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Reed Abbas (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 36-8, Jr. over Bryson Warren (Belmond-Klemme) 14-32, Fr. (Fall 0:36)

3rd Place Match

  • Bryson Warren (Belmond-Klemme) 14-32, Fr. over Logan Crouse (Manson – NW Webster) 15-21, Jr. (Fall 4:42)

5th Place Match

  • Johnny Dickerson (St. Edmond – Ft. Dodge) 3-20, Fr. over Damon Fehr (West Bend-Mallard) 9-13, So. (Dec 12-6)

152

  • 1st Place – Garrett Seaba of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  • 2nd Place – Christopher Krueger of Manson – NW Webster
  • 3rd Place – Mike Auten of West Bend-Mallard
  • 4th Place – Tyler Rossmanith of St. Edmond – Ft. Dodge
  • 5th Place – Justin Agtun of Eagle Grove

1st Place Match

  • Garrett Seaba (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 34-10, So. over Christopher Krueger (Manson – NW Webster) 35-10, So. (Dec 6-0)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Christopher Krueger (Manson – NW Webster) 35-10, So. over Mike Auten (West Bend-Mallard) 13-16, Sr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

  • Mike Auten (West Bend-Mallard) 13-16, Sr. over Tyler Rossmanith (St. Edmond – Ft. Dodge) 7-21, So. (Dec 6-0)

5th Place Match

  • Justin Agtun (Eagle Grove) 9-23, So. over () , . (Bye)

160

  • 1st Place – Grant Calmer of Manson – NW Webster
  • 2nd Place – Thomas Melohn of Pocahontas Area
  • 3rd Place – Creytan Grimm of West Bend-Mallard
  • 4th Place – Bryce Allen of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  • 5th Place – Hayden Pals of Belmond-Klemme
  • 6th Place – Grant Webster of St. Edmond – Ft. Dodge

1st Place Match

  • Grant Calmer (Manson – NW Webster) 14-10, Jr. over Thomas Melohn (Pocahontas Area) 37-17, Sr. (Dec 9-4)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Thomas Melohn (Pocahontas Area) 37-17, Sr. over Creytan Grimm (West Bend-Mallard) 25-10, Jr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

  • Creytan Grimm (West Bend-Mallard) 25-10, Jr. over Bryce Allen (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 30-16, Jr. (Fall 1:37)

5th Place Match

  • Hayden Pals (Belmond-Klemme) 7-13, Fr. over Grant Webster (St. Edmond – Ft. Dodge) 3-21, So. (Fall 1:23)

170

  • 1st Place – Connor Fehr of West Bend-Mallard
  • 2nd Place – Cael Ahrens of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  • 3rd Place – Deontez Williams of Pocahontas Area
  • 4th Place – Taras Tomenchuk of Manson – NW Webster

1st Place Match

  • Connor Fehr (West Bend-Mallard) 29-8, Sr. over Cael Ahrens (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 22-25, Sr. (Fall 3:30)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Cael Ahrens (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 22-25, Sr. over Deontez Williams (Pocahontas Area) 23-23, Fr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

  • Deontez Williams (Pocahontas Area) 23-23, Fr. over Taras Tomenchuk (Manson – NW Webster) 11-23, Sr. (Fall 1:10)

5th Place Match

  • () , . over () , . (Bye)

182

  • 1st Place – Brodie Anderson of Manson – NW Webster
  • 2nd Place – Keaton Bindel of Pocahontas Area
  • 3rd Place – Rafael Jiminez of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  • 4th Place – Ethan Zaugg of West Bend-Mallard
  • 5th Place – Felix Gaspar of Eagle Grove

1st Place Match

  • Brodie Anderson (Manson – NW Webster) 38-6, So. over Keaton Bindel (Pocahontas Area) 13-12, So. (Fall 1:07)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Keaton Bindel (Pocahontas Area) 13-12, So. over Rafael Jiminez (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 7-20, Jr. (Fall 0:48)

3rd Place Match

  • Rafael Jiminez (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 7-20, Jr. over Ethan Zaugg (West Bend-Mallard) 5-19, Fr. (Fall 4:55)

5th Place Match

  • Felix Gaspar (Eagle Grove) 8-29, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

195

  • 1st Place – John Schuttler of Manson – NW Webster
  • 2nd Place – Camden Hanson of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  • 3rd Place – Issac Olson of Eagle Grove
  • 4th Place – Drake Jones of Pocahontas Area

1st Place Match

  • John Schuttler (Manson – NW Webster) 38-5, Sr. over Camden Hanson (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 24-20, Jr. (Fall 1:30)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Camden Hanson (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 24-20, Jr. over Issac Olson (Eagle Grove) 13-19, So. (NC)

3rd Place Match

  • Issac Olson (Eagle Grove) 13-19, So. over Drake Jones (Pocahontas Area) 9-29, Sr. (Fall 1:10)

5th Place Match

  • () , . over () , . (Bye)

220

  • 1st Place – Joel Mendoza of Eagle Grove
  • 2nd Place – Kain Nelson of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  • 3rd Place – Carson Peterson of Manson – NW Webster
  • 4th Place – Trey Sandvig of Pocahontas Area
  • 5th Place – Michael Schleisman of Belmond-Klemme

1st Place Match

  • Joel Mendoza (Eagle Grove) 37-4, Sr. over Kain Nelson (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 28-20, Jr. (MD 17-7)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Kain Nelson (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 28-20, Jr. over Carson Peterson (Manson – NW Webster) 27-11, Sr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

  • Carson Peterson (Manson – NW Webster) 27-11, Sr. over Trey Sandvig (Pocahontas Area) 10-23, So. (Fall 3:12)

5th Place Match

  • Michael Schleisman (Belmond-Klemme) 11-33, So. over () , . (Bye)

285

  • 1st Place – Dane Johnson of Pocahontas Area
  • 2nd Place – Logan Studer of West Bend-Mallard
  • 3rd Place – Daniel Chavez of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  • 4th Place – Peyton Larsen of Eagle Grove
  • 5th Place – Trevor Condon of Manson – NW Webster

1st Place Match

  • Dane Johnson (Pocahontas Area) 37-5, Jr. over Logan Studer (West Bend-Mallard) 29-12, Jr. (Fall 5:01)

2nd Place Wrestleback

  • Logan Studer (West Bend-Mallard) 29-12, Jr. over Daniel Chavez (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 21-20, So. (Fall 6:31)

3rd Place Match

  • Daniel Chavez (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 21-20, So. over Peyton Larsen (Eagle Grove) 24-21, So. (Dec 7-5)

5th Place Match

  • Trevor Condon (Manson – NW Webster) 13-29, So. over () , . (Bye)

Final Team Results, the top two teams advance to regional duals on Tuesday, Feburary 11th

Team Scores
1 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 225.5
2 Manson – NW Webster 220.0
3 Eagle Grove 186.0
4 West Bend-Mallard 154.0
5 Pocahontas Area 142.0
6 Belmond-Klemme 71.0
7 St. Edmond – Ft. Dodge 37.5