Results From Class 1A Sectional 9

These are the results from sectional #9 in Class 1A hosted by Manson-Northwest Webster. The top two from each weight class will now wrestle Saturday, February 15th in Sioux Rapids.
BOLD = Moving on
106
- 1st Place – Donavon Hanson of West Bend-Mallard
- 2nd Place – Tyce Ruffridge of Pocahontas Area
- 3rd Place – Kaden Pritchard of Eagle Grove
- 4th Place – Ronnie Orres of St. Edmond – Ft. Dodge
- 5th Place – Rigo Bobadilla of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- 6th Place – Taylor Nelson of Belmond-Klemme
1st Place Match
- Donavon Hanson (West Bend-Mallard) 26-2, Jr. over Tyce Ruffridge (Pocahontas Area) 34-10, So. (MD 10-1)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Tyce Ruffridge (Pocahontas Area) 34-10, So. over Kaden Pritchard (Eagle Grove) 38-7, Fr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Kaden Pritchard (Eagle Grove) 38-7, Fr. over Ronnie Orres (St. Edmond – Ft. Dodge) 20-15, Fr. (Fall 4:56)
5th Place Match
- Rigo Bobadilla (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 21-17, Fr. over Taylor Nelson (Belmond-Klemme) 9-18, Sr. (Fall 0:30)
113
- 1st Place – Tyler Stein of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- 2nd Place – Jacob Graham of Eagle Grove
- 3rd Place – Ethan Egli of Manson – NW Webster
- 4th Place – Lucas Fehr of West Bend-Mallard
- 5th Place – Carter Beschorner of Pocahontas Area
1st Place Match
- Tyler Stein (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 25-11, Sr. over Ethan Egli (Manson – NW Webster) 30-19, Fr. (Fall 0:52)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Jacob Graham (Eagle Grove) 11-13, Sr. over Ethan Egli (Manson – NW Webster) 30-19, Fr. (MD 13-2)
3rd Place Match
- Jacob Graham (Eagle Grove) 11-13, Sr. over Lucas Fehr (West Bend-Mallard) 24-17, Fr. (Fall 0:46)
5th Place Match
- Carter Beschorner (Pocahontas Area) 7-28, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
120
- 1st Place – Gabe Rolon of Eagle Grove
- 2nd Place – Cale Kirstein of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- 3rd Place – Nathan Thoma of Manson – NW Webster
- 4th Place – Garrett Fehr of West Bend-Mallard
- 5th Place – Joel Carranza of Pocahontas Area
- 6th Place – Kaedon Furman of Belmond-Klemme
1st Place Match
- Gabe Rolon (Eagle Grove) 38-7, Jr. over Cale Kirstein (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 22-25, Fr. (Fall 2:26)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Cale Kirstein (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 22-25, Fr. over Nathan Thoma (Manson – NW Webster) 35-11, Jr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Nathan Thoma (Manson – NW Webster) 35-11, Jr. over Garrett Fehr (West Bend-Mallard) 8-26, Fr. (MD 12-0)
5th Place Match
- Joel Carranza (Pocahontas Area) 8-23, Fr. over Kaedon Furman (Belmond-Klemme) 10-30, Fr. (Fall 4:29)
126
- 1st Place – Carson Collins of Manson – NW Webster
- 2nd Place – Kaden Hanson of Belmond-Klemme
- 3rd Place – Tomas Rolon of Eagle Grove
- 4th Place – Ethan Traub of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- 5th Place – Aaron Massner of West Bend-Mallard
1st Place Match
- Carson Collins (Manson – NW Webster) 38-5, Sr. over Kaden Hanson (Belmond-Klemme) 28-11, Fr. (Fall 0:49)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Kaden Hanson (Belmond-Klemme) 28-11, Fr. over Tomas Rolon (Eagle Grove) 23-8, Jr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Tomas Rolon (Eagle Grove) 23-8, Jr. over Ethan Traub (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 27-23, Fr. (Fall 4:44)
5th Place Match
- Aaron Massner (West Bend-Mallard) 16-15, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
132
- 1st Place – Daniel Thoma of Manson – NW Webster
- 2nd Place – Josh Graham of Eagle Grove
- 3rd Place – Brandon Lenz of Pocahontas Area
- 4th Place – Ben Oehlert of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- 5th Place – Dawson Summers of Belmond-Klemme
- 6th Place – Tyler Banwart of West Bend-Mallard
1st Place Match
- Daniel Thoma (Manson – NW Webster) 29-11, Jr. over Josh Graham (Eagle Grove) 29-26, Sr. (Dec 3-0)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Josh Graham (Eagle Grove) 29-26, Sr. over Brandon Lenz (Pocahontas Area) 28-22, So. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Brandon Lenz (Pocahontas Area) 28-22, So. over Ben Oehlert (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 12-18, Sr. (Fall 0:48)
5th Place Match
- Dawson Summers (Belmond-Klemme) 13-25, Sr. over Tyler Banwart (West Bend-Mallard) 4-11, Fr. (Fall 1:00)
138
- 1st Place – Remington Hanson of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- 2nd Place – Ian Kohnen of Manson – NW Webster
- 3rd Place – Nolan Blair of West Bend-Mallard
- 4th Place – Andrew Dencklau of Eagle Grove
- 5th Place – Gunner Thompson of Belmond-Klemme
- 6th Place – Cayne Reed of St. Edmond – Ft. Dodge
1st Place Match
- Remington Hanson (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 25-5, Jr. over Ian Kohnen (Manson – NW Webster) 33-14, Fr. (Fall 5:46)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Ian Kohnen (Manson – NW Webster) 33-14, Fr. over Nolan Blair (West Bend-Mallard) 13-9, Sr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Nolan Blair (West Bend-Mallard) 13-9, Sr. over Andrew Dencklau (Eagle Grove) 19-27, So. (Fall 0:33)
5th Place Match
- Gunner Thompson (Belmond-Klemme) 13-19, Fr. over Cayne Reed (St. Edmond – Ft. Dodge) 2-21, So. (Fall 5:31)
145
- 1st Place – Mark Dawson of Eagle Grove
- 2nd Place – Reed Abbas of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- 3rd Place – Bryson Warren of Belmond-Klemme
- 4th Place – Logan Crouse of Manson – NW Webster
- 5th Place – Johnny Dickerson of St. Edmond – Ft. Dodge
- 6th Place – Damon Fehr of West Bend-Mallard
1st Place Match
- Mark Dawson (Eagle Grove) 49-4, Sr. over Reed Abbas (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 36-8, Jr. (Fall 4:50)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Reed Abbas (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 36-8, Jr. over Bryson Warren (Belmond-Klemme) 14-32, Fr. (Fall 0:36)
3rd Place Match
- Bryson Warren (Belmond-Klemme) 14-32, Fr. over Logan Crouse (Manson – NW Webster) 15-21, Jr. (Fall 4:42)
5th Place Match
- Johnny Dickerson (St. Edmond – Ft. Dodge) 3-20, Fr. over Damon Fehr (West Bend-Mallard) 9-13, So. (Dec 12-6)
152
- 1st Place – Garrett Seaba of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- 2nd Place – Christopher Krueger of Manson – NW Webster
- 3rd Place – Mike Auten of West Bend-Mallard
- 4th Place – Tyler Rossmanith of St. Edmond – Ft. Dodge
- 5th Place – Justin Agtun of Eagle Grove
1st Place Match
- Garrett Seaba (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 34-10, So. over Christopher Krueger (Manson – NW Webster) 35-10, So. (Dec 6-0)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Christopher Krueger (Manson – NW Webster) 35-10, So. over Mike Auten (West Bend-Mallard) 13-16, Sr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Mike Auten (West Bend-Mallard) 13-16, Sr. over Tyler Rossmanith (St. Edmond – Ft. Dodge) 7-21, So. (Dec 6-0)
5th Place Match
- Justin Agtun (Eagle Grove) 9-23, So. over () , . (Bye)
160
- 1st Place – Grant Calmer of Manson – NW Webster
- 2nd Place – Thomas Melohn of Pocahontas Area
- 3rd Place – Creytan Grimm of West Bend-Mallard
- 4th Place – Bryce Allen of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- 5th Place – Hayden Pals of Belmond-Klemme
- 6th Place – Grant Webster of St. Edmond – Ft. Dodge
1st Place Match
- Grant Calmer (Manson – NW Webster) 14-10, Jr. over Thomas Melohn (Pocahontas Area) 37-17, Sr. (Dec 9-4)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Thomas Melohn (Pocahontas Area) 37-17, Sr. over Creytan Grimm (West Bend-Mallard) 25-10, Jr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Creytan Grimm (West Bend-Mallard) 25-10, Jr. over Bryce Allen (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 30-16, Jr. (Fall 1:37)
5th Place Match
- Hayden Pals (Belmond-Klemme) 7-13, Fr. over Grant Webster (St. Edmond – Ft. Dodge) 3-21, So. (Fall 1:23)
170
- 1st Place – Connor Fehr of West Bend-Mallard
- 2nd Place – Cael Ahrens of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- 3rd Place – Deontez Williams of Pocahontas Area
- 4th Place – Taras Tomenchuk of Manson – NW Webster
1st Place Match
- Connor Fehr (West Bend-Mallard) 29-8, Sr. over Cael Ahrens (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 22-25, Sr. (Fall 3:30)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Cael Ahrens (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 22-25, Sr. over Deontez Williams (Pocahontas Area) 23-23, Fr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Deontez Williams (Pocahontas Area) 23-23, Fr. over Taras Tomenchuk (Manson – NW Webster) 11-23, Sr. (Fall 1:10)
5th Place Match
- () , . over () , . (Bye)
182
- 1st Place – Brodie Anderson of Manson – NW Webster
- 2nd Place – Keaton Bindel of Pocahontas Area
- 3rd Place – Rafael Jiminez of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- 4th Place – Ethan Zaugg of West Bend-Mallard
- 5th Place – Felix Gaspar of Eagle Grove
1st Place Match
- Brodie Anderson (Manson – NW Webster) 38-6, So. over Keaton Bindel (Pocahontas Area) 13-12, So. (Fall 1:07)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Keaton Bindel (Pocahontas Area) 13-12, So. over Rafael Jiminez (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 7-20, Jr. (Fall 0:48)
3rd Place Match
- Rafael Jiminez (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 7-20, Jr. over Ethan Zaugg (West Bend-Mallard) 5-19, Fr. (Fall 4:55)
5th Place Match
- Felix Gaspar (Eagle Grove) 8-29, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
195
- 1st Place – John Schuttler of Manson – NW Webster
- 2nd Place – Camden Hanson of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- 3rd Place – Issac Olson of Eagle Grove
- 4th Place – Drake Jones of Pocahontas Area
1st Place Match
- John Schuttler (Manson – NW Webster) 38-5, Sr. over Camden Hanson (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 24-20, Jr. (Fall 1:30)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Camden Hanson (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 24-20, Jr. over Issac Olson (Eagle Grove) 13-19, So. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Issac Olson (Eagle Grove) 13-19, So. over Drake Jones (Pocahontas Area) 9-29, Sr. (Fall 1:10)
5th Place Match
- () , . over () , . (Bye)
220
- 1st Place – Joel Mendoza of Eagle Grove
- 2nd Place – Kain Nelson of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- 3rd Place – Carson Peterson of Manson – NW Webster
- 4th Place – Trey Sandvig of Pocahontas Area
- 5th Place – Michael Schleisman of Belmond-Klemme
1st Place Match
- Joel Mendoza (Eagle Grove) 37-4, Sr. over Kain Nelson (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 28-20, Jr. (MD 17-7)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Kain Nelson (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 28-20, Jr. over Carson Peterson (Manson – NW Webster) 27-11, Sr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
- Carson Peterson (Manson – NW Webster) 27-11, Sr. over Trey Sandvig (Pocahontas Area) 10-23, So. (Fall 3:12)
5th Place Match
- Michael Schleisman (Belmond-Klemme) 11-33, So. over () , . (Bye)
285
- 1st Place – Dane Johnson of Pocahontas Area
- 2nd Place – Logan Studer of West Bend-Mallard
- 3rd Place – Daniel Chavez of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- 4th Place – Peyton Larsen of Eagle Grove
- 5th Place – Trevor Condon of Manson – NW Webster
1st Place Match
- Dane Johnson (Pocahontas Area) 37-5, Jr. over Logan Studer (West Bend-Mallard) 29-12, Jr. (Fall 5:01)
2nd Place Wrestleback
- Logan Studer (West Bend-Mallard) 29-12, Jr. over Daniel Chavez (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 21-20, So. (Fall 6:31)
3rd Place Match
- Daniel Chavez (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 21-20, So. over Peyton Larsen (Eagle Grove) 24-21, So. (Dec 7-5)
5th Place Match
- Trevor Condon (Manson – NW Webster) 13-29, So. over () , . (Bye)
Final Team Results, the top two teams advance to regional duals on Tuesday, Feburary 11th
|Team Scores
|1
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|225.5
|2
|Manson – NW Webster
|220.0
|3
|Eagle Grove
|186.0
|4
|West Bend-Mallard
|154.0
|5
|Pocahontas Area
|142.0
|6
|Belmond-Klemme
|71.0
|7
|St. Edmond – Ft. Dodge
|37.5