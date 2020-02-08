NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Campground Hosts Needed for Upcoming Recreation Season

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking people who enjoy the outdoors, camping and meeting new people, to consider becoming volunteer campground hosts for the upcoming recreation season.

Volunteer campground hosts live in state parks from one to four months assisting DNR staff with light maintenance duties, checking in campers, and being a resource for visitors who are enjoying state parks and forests.

Campground hosts are provided a free campsite while they are actively hosting during the camping season. Hosts volunteer 20 – 40 hours per week, including weekends and holidays, while living on-site in their own camper.

Campground hosts general duties include greeting visitors, assisting campers checking in and with reservations, cleaning bathrooms, light maintenance, and administrative duties, acting as a liaison between campers and DNR staff and answering questions and disseminating information to campers.

Host positions are available at:

Brushy Creek State Recreation Area

Clear Lake State Park

Geode State Park

Gull Point State Park

Lacey Keosauqua State Park

Lake Ahquabi State Park

Lake Macbride State Park

Nine Eagles State Park

Red Haw State Park

Springbrook State Park

Volga River State Recreation Area

Information on state parks is available online at www.iowadnr.gov/stateparks. To discuss the host position, contact the state park directly, or call 515-725-8489.