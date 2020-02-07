Stensrud Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Winnebago County Supervisor Mike Stensrud was sentenced Friday on multiple charges stemming from an incident during a Supervisors meeting. Stensrud was found to be over the legal limit on a breathalyzer test and was carrying a concealed handgun during the meeting.

The public intoxication charge is a violation of Iowa Code Section 123.46 and is a simple misdemeanor. He was ordered to pay $65 in fines and a 35% surcharge. On the charge of Carrying Weapons While Under the Influence, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail. District Associate Judge Karen Kaufman Salic ordered all but two days suspended meaning that Stensrud will serve two days in jail and if he violates parole, he will serve the remaining days. He must also pay $315 in fines along with a 35% surcharge. In total, Stensrud faces $513.00 in fines and surcharges.

Stensrud still faces the possibility of removal from the Winnebago Board of Supervisors.