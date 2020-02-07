Area Character Award Nominees Are Being Sought

Nominations are now being taken for this year’s Iowa Character Awards. Hilary Ortmann, spokeswoman for the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University in Des Moines, says they’re looking for those who display trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and good citizenship.

Nominations can be made through the website, Iowa Character Awards-dot-org.

The awards will be presented in a ceremony scheduled for July 24th at the Prairie Meadows Convention Center in Altoona. Since its founding in 2005, the center has recognized more than 100 Iowans for their outstanding character.