Winnebago Supervisors Approve the First of Two Wetland Projects

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors has approved the conversion of farmland into wetlands in Drainage District 5 Laterals 15 and 16. The project is north of Highway 9 in the Mount Valley Township Section 20.

Landowners will not see a bill for the work being done because it is being paid for by the NRCS. Letters to landowners along the project were sent out this week explaining the project, estimated costs, and expected construction dates.

Another project is being considered and landowners will be notified by mail on Monday as to the scope and costs of the project. Plans were introduced in the meeting with the Board on Tuesday.