The Waldorf University Football Class of 2020

Name – Hometown – Last School – Position

Alexander Taylen Cedar Falls IA Ellsworth QB Bartz Blake Independence IA Independence HS WR Bennett Kadin Collins IA Collins-Maxwell HS QB Beyer Luke Vinton IA Vinton-Shellsburg HS LB Bradley Michael Parker AK Colony HS WR Brown Devin Manager Carda Zander Glenwood IA Glenwood HS DL Christensen Sam Ogden IA Ogden QB Cox Brody Britt, IA West Hancock HS HB Cruse Emmanuel Milwaukee WI St. Cloud State DL DeBuono Dalton Hastings MN Hastings HS OL Dever Gary Grayson GA Discovery HS LB Dudley Michon Buffalo NY Erie Community College OL Eaton Bennett Lake Mills IA Lake Mills HS DB Erdmann Austin Little Falls MN Minnesota Crookston LB Escalante Anthony Vista CA Palomar College OL Feighner Brandyn Radcliffe IA South Hamilton WR Hadler Nathan Cottage Grove MN Park HS WR Halverson Joseph State Center IA West Marshall HS LB Hill Jatoviay Davenport IA Iowa Central RB Johnson Daishon Pensacola FL Benedictine College DB Kula Keegan Waubeek IA Central City HS DL/LB Larson Austin Clear Lake IA Clear Lake HS DL McCulley Max Columbus Junction Louisa-Muscatine HS LB Meints Gavin Algona IA Algona HS OL Miller Logan Madison Lake, MN Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton OL Milstead Julevarrus Houston TX Highland Community DL Morales Roberto San Diego CA Escondido HS LB Parrish Wayne Miami FL College Of Siskyous LB Patterson Joe Jefferson IA Green County HS TE/DE Redenius Chandler Britt, IA West Hancock HS OL Reed Jarrod Ocala FL Forest HS DL Rowe Logan Forest Lake MN Forest Lake HS DL Snow Tahj Spencerport NY Hudson Valley CC RB Spaulding Lance Goldsby OK Washington HS RB Steele Austin La Crosse WI Minnesota Crookston LB Summers Dalton Fort Dodge IA Fort Dodge HS DL Sward Ben Cottage Grove MN Park HS DL Teran Matthew Fort Worth TX Castlebury HS LB/SS Umbarger Sam Garner IA Garner Hayfield Ventura HS LB Waldorf Zachary Fort Madison IA Central Lee HS OL

Listen to Warriors Live 2/6/2020 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm on KIOW 107.3 or worldwide at KIOW.com to hear about all the new signees