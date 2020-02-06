Waldorf University Football Class of 2020

The Waldorf University Football Class of 2020

Name – Hometown – Last School – Position

  1. Alexander Taylen Cedar Falls IA Ellsworth QB
  2. Bartz Blake Independence IA Independence HS WR
  3. Bennett Kadin Collins IA Collins-Maxwell HS QB
  4. Beyer Luke Vinton IA Vinton-Shellsburg HS LB
  5. Bradley Michael Parker AK Colony HS WR
  6. Brown Devin Manager
  7. Carda Zander Glenwood IA Glenwood HS DL
  8. Christensen Sam Ogden IA Ogden QB
  9. Cox Brody Britt, IA West Hancock HS HB
  10. Cruse Emmanuel Milwaukee WI St. Cloud State DL
  11. DeBuono Dalton Hastings MN Hastings HS OL
  12. Dever Gary Grayson GA Discovery HS LB
  13. Dudley Michon Buffalo NY Erie Community College OL
  14. Eaton Bennett Lake Mills IA Lake Mills HS DB
  15. Erdmann Austin Little Falls MN Minnesota Crookston LB
  16. Escalante Anthony Vista CA Palomar College OL
  17. Feighner Brandyn Radcliffe IA South Hamilton WR
  18. Hadler Nathan Cottage Grove MN Park HS WR
  19. Halverson Joseph State Center IA West Marshall HS LB
  20. Hill Jatoviay Davenport IA Iowa Central RB
  21. Johnson Daishon Pensacola FL Benedictine College DB
  22. Kula Keegan Waubeek IA Central City HS DL/LB
  23. Larson Austin Clear Lake IA Clear Lake HS DL
  24. McCulley Max Columbus Junction Louisa-Muscatine HS LB
  25. Meints Gavin Algona IA Algona HS OL
  26. Miller Logan Madison Lake, MN Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton OL
  27. Milstead Julevarrus Houston TX Highland Community DL
  28. Morales Roberto San Diego CA Escondido HS LB
  29. Parrish Wayne Miami FL College Of Siskyous LB
  30. Patterson Joe Jefferson IA Green County HS TE/DE
  31. Redenius Chandler Britt, IA West Hancock HS OL
  32. Reed Jarrod Ocala FL Forest HS DL
  33. Rowe Logan Forest Lake MN Forest Lake HS DL
  34. Snow Tahj Spencerport NY Hudson Valley CC RB
  35. Spaulding Lance Goldsby OK Washington HS RB
  36. Steele Austin La Crosse WI Minnesota Crookston LB
  37. Summers Dalton Fort Dodge IA Fort Dodge HS DL
  38. Sward Ben Cottage Grove MN Park HS DL
  39. Teran Matthew Fort Worth TX Castlebury HS LB/SS
  40. Umbarger Sam Garner IA Garner Hayfield Ventura HS LB
  41. Waldorf Zachary Fort Madison IA Central Lee HS OL

