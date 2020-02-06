The Waldorf University Football Class of 2020
Name – Hometown – Last School – Position
- Alexander Taylen Cedar Falls IA Ellsworth QB
- Bartz Blake Independence IA Independence HS WR
- Bennett Kadin Collins IA Collins-Maxwell HS QB
- Beyer Luke Vinton IA Vinton-Shellsburg HS LB
- Bradley Michael Parker AK Colony HS WR
- Brown Devin Manager
- Carda Zander Glenwood IA Glenwood HS DL
- Christensen Sam Ogden IA Ogden QB
- Cox Brody Britt, IA West Hancock HS HB
- Cruse Emmanuel Milwaukee WI St. Cloud State DL
- DeBuono Dalton Hastings MN Hastings HS OL
- Dever Gary Grayson GA Discovery HS LB
- Dudley Michon Buffalo NY Erie Community College OL
- Eaton Bennett Lake Mills IA Lake Mills HS DB
- Erdmann Austin Little Falls MN Minnesota Crookston LB
- Escalante Anthony Vista CA Palomar College OL
- Feighner Brandyn Radcliffe IA South Hamilton WR
- Hadler Nathan Cottage Grove MN Park HS WR
- Halverson Joseph State Center IA West Marshall HS LB
- Hill Jatoviay Davenport IA Iowa Central RB
- Johnson Daishon Pensacola FL Benedictine College DB
- Kula Keegan Waubeek IA Central City HS DL/LB
- Larson Austin Clear Lake IA Clear Lake HS DL
- McCulley Max Columbus Junction Louisa-Muscatine HS LB
- Meints Gavin Algona IA Algona HS OL
- Miller Logan Madison Lake, MN Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton OL
- Milstead Julevarrus Houston TX Highland Community DL
- Morales Roberto San Diego CA Escondido HS LB
- Parrish Wayne Miami FL College Of Siskyous LB
- Patterson Joe Jefferson IA Green County HS TE/DE
- Redenius Chandler Britt, IA West Hancock HS OL
- Reed Jarrod Ocala FL Forest HS DL
- Rowe Logan Forest Lake MN Forest Lake HS DL
- Snow Tahj Spencerport NY Hudson Valley CC RB
- Spaulding Lance Goldsby OK Washington HS RB
- Steele Austin La Crosse WI Minnesota Crookston LB
- Summers Dalton Fort Dodge IA Fort Dodge HS DL
- Sward Ben Cottage Grove MN Park HS DL
- Teran Matthew Fort Worth TX Castlebury HS LB/SS
- Umbarger Sam Garner IA Garner Hayfield Ventura HS LB
- Waldorf Zachary Fort Madison IA Central Lee HS OL
