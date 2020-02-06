Legislative Forum Coming to Winnebago County

Senator Dennis Guth and Representative Tedd Gassman will travel throughout Winnebago County holding Legislative Forums with citizens on Friday. The public is invited to attend the forum and ask questions, hear updates, and listen to ideas from the state legislators.

Winn-Worth BETCO is sponsoring the three forums along with North Iowa Betterment.

The first of these forums will take place from 9 am until 10 am at the Mill’s Theater in Lake Mills. A second forum is scheduled 11 am to 12 pm at the Thompson Public Library in Thompson. The third and final will take place at Waldorf University in Salveson Hall.

Those who are unable to attend can plan another round of forums on March 20th in the same locations.